ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Owners Approve Rule Change For OT In Playoffs

By Associated Press
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUrMf_0etMXIzX00

The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession. In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

The Titans had recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game.

But the owners, perhaps believing the Tennessee suggestion was too gimmicky, went with the other proposal.

Under previous rules, the 10-minute overtime in the regular season only continued if the team getting the ball first failed to score or kicked a field goal. Should the side receiving the kickoff make a field goal, the team that first played defense would get a possession in which it can score a touchdown and win, or kick a field goal and play would continue — if time allowed.

In the postseason, when there are no ties, overtimes continue until someone has more points.

Since the previous overtime rule was instituted for the regular season in 2012, the team that wins the coin toss has won the game half of the time (76 of 152 games). However, both teams have had at least one possession in 82% of the games (124 of 152).

Those numbers change a bit in the postseason. Since 2010, when that rule was instituted for the playoffs, seven of the 12 overtime games have been won on an opening possession touchdown, and 10 of 12 have been won by the team that won the coin toss.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL owners reportedly upset with 1 AFC team

The Cleveland Browns proved they are not concerned about the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson when they gave up several draft picks and signed him to a massive extension. That apparently did not sit well with the rest of the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Have Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans have added a veteran wide receiver going into the 2022 season. On Monday, the Texans announced that DaeSean Hamilton has signed with the team after visiting with them two weeks ago. Hamilton spent the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos before he got...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jim Irsay Said About Carson Wentz

We can now add Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to the list of people that have lowkey roasted Carson Wentz on his way out. Irsay spoke about Wentz to the media and confirmed that it was something that the organization needed to move away from. “It’s just, for us, it...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Colts#American Football#Eagles
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Makes Big Change to Overtime Rules for 2022 Season

The NFL is making a change to its overtime rule for the 2022 season. According to CBS Sports, the league approved a rule where each team in a postseason game will get at least one possession in overtime. If the score is tied after each team's first possession, the game will go into sudden death. For the regular season, overtime rules remain the same and will not change for now.
NFL
Bossip

NFL Will Now Require Every Team To Hire A Minority Offensive Coach

NFL to Make Every Team Hire Minority Offensive Coach, Rooney Rule Will Now Include Women. While the NBA is an organization with diversity and is always pro-player and player-first, the NFL is lagging while trying to make changes from the outside looking in. Though the NFL still has no Black owners, we may see that change with the selling of the Broncos in the future.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts owner Jim Irsay has harsh comments about Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts made a significant upgrade this offseason when they went from Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan. Very few people are happier about that than owner Jim Irsay. Irsay was asked on Tuesday about the Colts’ decision to move on from Wentz. He said it was “very obvious” a change was needed. He then thanked “the Football Gods” for presenting Indy with an opportunity to acquire Matt Ryan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Owner “Livid” About Getting Dominated By Rival

Jim Irsay is tired of losing to the Tennessee Titans. The Indianapolis Colts have gone seven years without winning the AFC South. A major thorn in their side, the Titans have captured consecutive division titles while controlling their head-to-head rivalry. According to Mike Chappell of FOX 59, Tennessee bothers the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL passes Colts' overtime possession proposal

The NFL passed a rule change pertaining to team possessions during overtime, which was initially proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts and Eagles both proposed a change to the overtime rules so that both teams get a possession. After the wild finish to the regular-season game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, which ended in a win for the latter without the Bills getting a chance to counter, this proposal gained steam.
NFL
NBC Washington

Owner Jim Irsay Says ‘It Was Very Obvious' Colts Had to Move on From Carson Wentz

Irsay: 'It was very obvious’ Colts had to move on from Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Regardless of how Commanders fans might feel about the acquisition of Carson Wentz, two things have become increasingly clear in recent weeks: Washington is excited to field the former MVP candidate, and Indianapolis was keen on letting him go.
NFL
The Spun

There’s A New Playoff Overtime Rule: NFL World Reacts

The NFL is making a major change to its overtime rules for the playoffs, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles both proposed that NFL overtime rules should allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball at least once. Well, that rule will be put into effect for next year’s playoffs.
NFL
WANE 15

Colts to induct Tarik Glenn into Ring of Honor

Former Indianapolis tackle/guard Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 season. The game will be selected in May when the NFL schedule is released. Originally selected by the Colts in the first round (19th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft, Glenn played his entire 10-year career with Indianapolis […]
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL's new playoff OT rule was necessary for players, coaches AND fans I THE HERD

USFL Head of Officiating Mike Pereira joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reaction to the NFL moving off their traditional overtime rule, allowing both teams to have possession during the playoffs. This was decided after the OT shootout in the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy