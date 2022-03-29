ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Smith scored perfect 10 at gymnastic competition

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPE — Local gymnast Zoie Smith scored a perfect 10 on the uneven bars at the XCEL Showcase in Houston on Sunday, March 26, securing the individual gold medal in the Silver division. Smith, a Hope...

Schreiner Sports: Shotgun Competes at ACUI National Championship

KERRVILLE, TX: This past weekend, the Schreiner University Shotgun team competed in the ACUI National Championship. After a long and hard-fought week, our Mountaineers are back home from the ACUI National Championship. Though it did not end up how they had hoped, and the weather was less than cooperative for everyone all week long, the team kept on fighting to the very last target. Over the past 5 days, they shot 6 different events. Starting on Tuesday with Super Sporting, Sporting Clays, American Skeet, Skeet Doubles and finally American Trap and Doubles Trap on Saturday. Out of a possible 3000 targets for a team score, Schreiner ended up with 2822, which placed us with 3rd place in Division 1 and 4th place team Overall out of the 95 programs represented at the tournament this year.
Eric Church cancels San Antonio show to watch UNC-Duke Final Four game

SAN ANTONIO — A country music star stunned some fans this week when he decided to cancel an upcoming sold-out show to watch a Final Four game. According to Sports Illustrated and Variety, Ticketmaster sent a message to Eric Church fans Tuesday saying the “Heart on Fire” singer was calling off his Saturday performance in San Antonio because he plans to watch UNC face Duke in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Squaws keep hold of second with lopsided wins last week

It was a great week of play for the Jourdanton Squaws softball program as they were able to secure two wins in district play against the Cotulla Cowgirls and the Dilley Lady Wolves this past week. The Squaws opened up the week with a 12-0 win against the Cowgirls, run...
Sports
Baylor Baseball races past UT Arlington

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team picked up its fifth midweek win of the season on Tuesday, as the Bears beat UT Arlington 15-9. Baylor really blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning, as the Bears put up on an eight spot on the Mavericks, and never allowed UTA to […]
SFA bowling squad earns at-large bid in NCAA national tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team was all smiles Wednesday afternoon when they learned they had earned an at-large bid into the NCAA national tournament. “You are worried about getting in,” coach Amber Lemke said. “It is so competitive to get in so once you are in there is a sense of relief that now you have something to work for and play for.”
FHSU preparing for annual local collegiate rodeo

HAYS – For the second time in four years, the Fort Hays State University rodeo is falling on Easter weekend. So Bronc Rumford and his coaching team moved the annual event up a day. The rodeo is usually scheduled for the third weekend – Friday through Sunday – of...
Softball: Troup sweeps weekly honors

Troup went 2-0 last week with wins over Arp (13-1) and Elysian Fields (7-0). Lindsay Davis and Haylee Priest were big parts of those wins. Davis is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Priest is the Hitter of the Week for games played March 21-26. Davis went...
High School Runner Sucker Punched On Track During Race

Shocking scene at a high school track meet in Florida over the weekend ... when an athlete sucker punched a runner in the head during a race. The incident went down at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee on Saturday ... when witnesses claim the athlete in a black uniform was standing on the track as the runner in white and red was circling around and leading the pack.
Maidens continue to build winning program

SAN ANGELO– Lake View girls’ soccer has put together another successful season. Fresh off their fourth straight district title the Maidens are on to the area round of the playoffs. It’s nothing new for a program that’s claimed six gold balls in the last four years, two coming this season. Lake View is coming off […]
