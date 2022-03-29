ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Suspicious package report at high school unfounded

 1 day ago

Faribault Police officers realized quickly that a report of a suspicious package at Faribault High School was a hoax.

A caller reporting a suspicious bag was transferred to 911 Tuesday morning. But the caller claimed the package was in a room number that did not exist, Faribault Police Captain Neal Pederson said. The call also was coming from out of state.

“A lot of info didn’t add up,” Pederson said.

The school was not evacuated but officers responded as a precaution.

Investigators are working to identify the caller, who could face a charge of making a false report.

It was the second consecutive Tuesday officers have responded to a false alarm. A bomb threat email scam occurred at Faribault Mill last Tuesday.

“These tend to come in streaks,” the captain said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rice County, MN
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

