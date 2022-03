JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After dropping two of three to LSU over the weekend, the No. 14 Florida Gator baseball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, defeating rival, and No. 5 Florida State, 6-3 in game one of the Sunshine Showdown at 121 Financial Field in Jacksonville. The win was the 18th for the Gators in the last 21 games in the head-to-head series.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO