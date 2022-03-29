The Disco Biscuits Announce Capitol Theatre Run Livestreams

It's been a long eight year wait, but the Steve Miller Band will return to SPAC on Sunday July 24th. The Steve Miller Band was almost an annual summer tradition at SPAC for years and years. You could pretty much count on him every summer and he would never disappoint. In fact, my first SPAC show was the Steve Miller Band and the Doobie Brothers back in 1995. Back in the day, It was a sure bet that you'd be singing along with 'Fly Like and Eagle', 'Rock N Me', 'Jet Airliner' and of course doing the quick 5 hand clap during 'Take The Money and Run'.

