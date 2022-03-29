ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

The Disco Biscuits Announce Capitol Theatre Run Livestreams

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disco Biscuits partnered with Couchtour.TV to offer livestreams featuring this weekend’s three-night stand at The Capitol Theatre. Broadcasts start at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m....

Q 105.7

New SPAC Show Announced for July 2022

It's been a long eight year wait, but the Steve Miller Band will return to SPAC on Sunday July 24th. The Steve Miller Band was almost an annual summer tradition at SPAC for years and years. You could pretty much count on him every summer and he would never disappoint. In fact, my first SPAC show was the Steve Miller Band and the Doobie Brothers back in 1995. Back in the day, It was a sure bet that you'd be singing along with 'Fly Like and Eagle', 'Rock N Me', 'Jet Airliner' and of course doing the quick 5 hand clap during 'Take The Money and Run'.
MUSIC
Stereogum

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.
MUSIC
Suzanne Rothberg

Update:The Capitol Theatre's New Shows For The Spring Season

Port Chester's Capitol Theatre Announces It's New Show Schedule For Spring 2022. In my last article on The Capitol Theatre, I covered one of their shows, The Capitol Sessions:Headcount Benefit back in November of 2021. Covid was still active which kept most concertgoers away from the theatre then but is winding down and then, unfortunately, returns full blast and there's nothing being done about it. Fast forward springtime; just around the corner this week, and Daylight Savings Time recently kicking in; the theatre is offering a multitude of new shows this year. Could live concerts make a triumphant return once again?
PORT CHESTER, NY
Watauga Democrat

Eclectic Americana acts announced for Appalachian Theatre

BOONE – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country invites audiences near and far to shake off their winter blues with three diverse Americana bands making their debut performances in downtown Boone this spring. Singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge takes to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 bringing...
BOONE, NC
Entertainment
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Symphony is back on stage tonight at the Capitol Theatre

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Still need plans for tonight? Well if you’re in the mood for a good melody, listen up! The Wheeling Symphony is back to hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre, but with some surprises in the mix. Tonight’s performance is titled “American Roots”. It’ll be the Orchestra’s first masterworks performance in at […]
WHEELING, WV
TMZ.com

Phil Collins & Genesis's Last Show Ever, No Solo Songs Of His

Phil Collins appears to have performed live for the final time in his career -- alongside his band Genesis, no less -- but if true ... his solo career wasn't really acknowledged at all. The legendary rocker/drummer took to the stage Saturday night in London at the O2 Arena, where...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Against the Grain Theatre Announces New Opera-Film ‘Bound’

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has announced the upcoming run of its new opera-film, “Bound.”. “Bound” features four storytellers, each of whom had challenging yet very different journeys finding their place and voice in Canada. These perceived outsiders include Dr. Nadiya Vasdani, who attended med school in the Caribbean and completed her residency in Flint, Michigan during the water crisis; Cindy Rivers, who hailed from the Canadian Maritimes, traveled across the country to work in the oil industry and struggled with gender identity; Dr. Zulfikar Hirji, a political refugee from Uganda, who faced racism in his new country; and Rania Younes who, after a successful career in advertising in Dubai, struggled to break into the Canadian industry.
MOVIES
The Moose 95.1 FM

Pearl Jam Announce 2022 North American Tour

Pearl Jam have announced a North American arena tour for May and September 2022, making up their COVID-delayed 2020 dates in support of that year's Gigaton and adding four new shows to the itinerary. The trek will begin on May 3 in San Diego and run through May 20 in...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters are canceling their remaining tour dates. The band, who were set to be on tour through December, made the announcement Tuesday after the tragic death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light...
ROCK MUSIC
Westerly Sun

The Granite Theatre announces 2022 season

WESTERLY — Paul Rudnick's comedy "I Hate Hamlet" kicks off the Granite Theatre's new season and new era under the direction of recently appointed Artistic Director Erin Sousa Stanley. The play, which opens March 25, will run through April 9 and will be followed by "George Washington’s Teeth," a...
WESTERLY, RI
NME

Taking Back Sunday announce 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Tell All Your Friends’

Taking Back Sunday have announced the deluxe reissue of their debut album, ‘Tell All Your Friends’ in honour of the record’s 20th anniversary. The record, which is set to be released on May 27 via Craft Recordings, will be available in multiple formats including CD and digital, will feature liner notes, and have previously unreleased tracks along with the Long Island band’s hit songs ‘Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team)’ and ‘Great Romances Of The 20th Century’.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Roxy Music Announce 50th-Anniversary Tour for Fall

Roxy Music have announced a 50th-anniversary tour that will visit North America and Europe throughout September and October. The trek launches on Sept. 7 in Toronto and runs through Oct. 14 in London. St. Vincent will open all North American dates except Boston. Tickets for the U.K. dates go on...
MUSIC
WVNS

Theatre West Virginia announces tribute concert series

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia will be kicking off their summer concert tribute series on June 19, 2022 at their outdoor theatre located in Grandview. Tributes to John Denver, Elvis, Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles will be played as well as a performance from Phill Dirt and the Dozers, who has played for Theatre […]
PERFORMING ARTS

