Chris Mannix: Expect Boston to take "very conservative approach" with Robert Williams III's torn meniscus

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III is seen as a major part of the Celtics’ future, as someone of his elite defensive skills ought to be, particularly on his team-friendly contract. After the news that he could miss an indefinite amount of time due to a torn lateral meniscus in one of his knees, the question of how the team and Williams will approach his recuperation becomes paramount.

Will the Timelord opt to try and hurry back to the team in order to make a deep playoff run? Or will he look to secure longer-term health over short-term gains and elect a more extensive surgery that will keep him off the court through the offseason entirely?

On a recent episode of the NBC Boston Sports show “Sports Net Central,”, hosts Chris Mannix, Chris Forsberg, and Tom Giles linked up with Trenni Kusnierek to break down how Boston and Williams will approach his convalescence.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes!

