Celtics postseason scenarios: Breaking down Boston's playoff picture after the Raptors loss

Whether you’re adept at understanding how the NBA’s play-in tournament affects the Boston Celtics’ postseason picture or totally clueless about how it shakes up the historic way the playoffs have gone down, we can help clarify what the Celtics are facing and help Boston’s seeding horizon make sense.

With each win or loss potentially critical for where the Celtics will finish in the standings — and with it, who they will face and in what format come the postseason — we’ve put together this guide to help you make sense of Boston’s postseason situation on a game-to-game basis.

The Celtics sat four starters on Monday and lost as might be expected — let’s take a look at how things would shake out if the standings of the day hold with Boston in the East’s fourth slot

To start, the play-in format forces the teams in seventh and eighth place at the end of the season to fight to keep what, in past seasons, would have been automatic postseason berths. It also gives teams in the ninth- and 10th-place positions at season’s end a chance to keep playing.

We’ll give you an example of how that could play out by using the remaining schedule and current standings as an example.

Games remaining in the regular season: 6

Remaining schedule:

Vs. Miami Heat, March 30

Vs. Indiana Pacers, April 1

Vs. Washington Wizards, April 3

At Chicago Bulls, April 6

At Milwaukee Bucks, April 7

At Memphis Grizzlies, April 10

The current standings:

1 – Miami Heat (48 – 28) – 0 games back

2 – Philadelphia 76ers (46 – 28) – 1 game back

3 – Milwaukee Bucks (46 – 28) – 1 game back

4 – Boston Celtics (47 – 29) – 1 game back

5 – Chicago Bulls (43 – 32) – 4.5 games back

6 – Toronto Raptors (43 – 32) – 4.5 games back

7 – Cleveland Cavaliers (42 – 33) – 5.5 games back

8 – Brooklyn Nets (39 – 36) – 8.5 games back

9 – Charlotte Hornets (39 – 37) – 9 games back

10 – Atlanta Hawks (38 – 37) – 9.5 games back

11 – New York Knicks (34 – 42) – 14 games back

12 – Washington Wizards (32 – 42) 15 games back

Playoff opponents if the season ended today:

If the season ended today, the Celtics would face the Chicago Bulls in the first-round matchup between the fourth and fifth seeds with Boston being in fourth place.

If they won, they would then face the winner of the play-in game series of games to populate the eighth seed or the first seed, meaning either the Heat (in first), or any of the teams ranked seventh through tenth (the Cavs, Nets, Hornets or Hawks).

Should they advance from there, they would face the winner of the third- and sixth- place series, or the second- and seventh-place series — today, that would be one of the Cavs, Nets, Raptors, 76ers, and Bucks.

