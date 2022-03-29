ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics postseason scenarios: Breaking down Boston's playoff picture after the Raptors loss

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrAVv_0etMNnWA00
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you’re adept at understanding how the NBA’s play-in tournament affects the Boston Celtics’ postseason picture or totally clueless about how it shakes up the historic way the playoffs have gone down, we can help clarify what the Celtics are facing and help Boston’s seeding horizon make sense.

With each win or loss potentially critical for where the Celtics will finish in the standings — and with it, who they will face and in what format come the postseason — we’ve put together this guide to help you make sense of Boston’s postseason situation on a game-to-game basis.

The Celtics sat four starters on Monday and lost as might be expected — let’s take a look at how things would shake out if the standings of the day hold with Boston in the East’s fourth slot

To start, the play-in format forces the teams in seventh and eighth place at the end of the season to fight to keep what, in past seasons, would have been automatic postseason berths. It also gives teams in the ninth- and 10th-place positions at season’s end a chance to keep playing.

We’ll give you an example of how that could play out by using the remaining schedule and current standings as an example.

Games remaining in the regular season: 6

Remaining schedule:

  • Vs. Miami Heat, March 30
  • Vs. Indiana Pacers, April 1
  • Vs. Washington Wizards, April 3
  • At Chicago Bulls, April 6
  • At Milwaukee Bucks, April 7
  • At Memphis Grizzlies, April 10

The current standings:

  • 1 – Miami Heat (48 – 28) – 0 games back
  • 2 – Philadelphia 76ers (46 – 28) – 1 game back
  • 3 – Milwaukee Bucks (46 – 28) – 1 game back
  • 4 – Boston Celtics (47 – 29) – 1 game back
  • 5 – Chicago Bulls (43 – 32) – 4.5 games back
  • 6 – Toronto Raptors (43 – 32) – 4.5 games back
  • 7 – Cleveland Cavaliers (42 – 33) – 5.5 games back
  • 8 – Brooklyn Nets (39 – 36) – 8.5 games back
  • 9 – Charlotte Hornets (39 – 37) – 9 games back
  • 10 – Atlanta Hawks (38 – 37) – 9.5 games back
  • 11 – New York Knicks (34 – 42) – 14 games back
  • 12 – Washington Wizards (32 – 42) 15 games back

Playoff opponents if the season ended today:

If the season ended today, the Celtics would face the Chicago Bulls in the first-round matchup between the fourth and fifth seeds with Boston being in fourth place.

If they won, they would then face the winner of the play-in game series of games to populate the eighth seed or the first seed, meaning either the Heat (in first), or any of the teams ranked seventh through tenth (the Cavs, Nets, Hornets or Hawks).

Should they advance from there, they would face the winner of the third- and sixth- place series, or the second- and seventh-place series — today, that would be one of the Cavs, Nets, Raptors, 76ers, and Bucks.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Behind dominant run, Celtics up to first in East

With the 2021-22 season winding down, teams around the NBA are beginning to feel the pressure in each conference as the race for the playoffs heats up. Some teams are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time while others are struggling. The margin of error for those teams trending down is razor-thin at the moment with just over a handful of games left to play.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shams: Boston Celtics to sign forward Juwan Morgan to 10-day deal

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics are signing 6-foot-7 forward Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract. Morgan has been playing with the team’s G League development franchise, the (Portland) Maine Celtics as they are likely seeking to remedy a lack of depth in the frontcourt with both Al Horford and Robert Williams III likely to miss at least the tilt with the Toronto Raptors Monday night.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. (toe) available Monday versus Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. While Trent Jr. is currently available for tonight's game, coach Nick Nurse added that the 23-year-old "wasn't moving great" in warmups, so his status will still be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. If he...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#The Boston Celtics
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (knee) probable Wednesday for Boston

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is probable to play on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat. Brown was held out of Monday's game on the second leg of a back-to-back, but he is expected back on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum (knee, probable) and Al Horford are also set to return. As a result, Derrick White and Aaron Nesmith will move back to Boston's bench. There will also be fewer opportunities on offense for Marcus Smart.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics’ championship hopes take huge hit with brutal injury

The Boston Celtics have been the hottest team in the NBA for two months now, but their title hopes appear to have taken a massive hit. Celtics starting center Robert Williams is believed to have suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injury is expected to keep him out at least several weeks.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Nesmith highlights: Celtics forward gets 13 points, 4 boards, 3 steals vs. Raps (3/28/22)

Sometimes this season, it has felt as if second-year Boston Celtics small forward Aaron Nesmith couldn’t catch a break. Desperately in need of opportunity on a contending roster but unable to get the run he needs to develop his game, the South Carolina native even sprained his ankle in his first real shot at playing big minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies in March.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors

Two of the hottest teams in basketball are set to square off Monday night. The Boston Celtics travel up North to take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics own the top spot in the East at 47-28 and have been on fire of late, winning nine of their last 10 games. The Raptors will be a tough competition for the C’s however, as Toronto has won eight of its last 10. The Celtics were hit with a brutal injury report on Monday, bringing up the question, is Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

The biggest roadblock to Celtics winning 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics’ championship aspirations suffered a major blow when starting center Robert Williams III tore the meniscus in his left knee during a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening. Williams, the anchor in the middle of the NBA’s top-rated defense, is out indefinitely and will undergo surgery to repair his meniscus.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Undermanned C's come up short in OT

The severely shorthanded Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. It was an uphill battle for the C's as they were down four of their starters -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Despite the disadvantage, they took Toronto to overtime in what was a valiant effort for the JV squad. They simply ran out of gas in the final minutes, leading to a 115-112 Raptors win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s jab at boss Brad Stevens shows he’s a straight shooter

The Boston Celtics are putting everything together in Ime Udoka’s first season as head coach. After a very rough start, the Celtics have torched nearly every team in their path on the way to contending for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Udoka’s somewhat brash style of coaching has proven to be successful, as the Celtics have the third-highest winning percentage since the new year.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history with latest weekly award

The Boston Celtics are on a six-game winning streak and have supplanted the Miami Heat atop the Eastern Conference, and the stellar play of Jayson Tatum is a major reason why. During the Celtics’ latest streak, Tatum has averaged 30.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists per game – and has been rewarded with his second consecutive Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'We know who we are,' says Celtics' Marcus Smart of the culture that nearly had Boston's reserves beat Toronto's starters

Despite missing not only starting big man Robert Williams III — out indefinitely with a meniscal tear — but also three other starters: Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, the Intensive Care iteration of the Boston Celtics was in the mix to win until the game’s final moments, even sending the contest to an extra period before falling, 115-112.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida basketball announces hire of this well-known offensive developer

Wednesday morning, Florida made official the hiring of Korey McCray as the associate head coach of the Gators’ men’s basketball team. McCray spent the previous seven seasons with Mississippi State, a monolithic run in terms of coaching monogamy. He brings nearly a decade of SEC coaching experience to the team, which is something head coach Todd Golden and assistant coach Kevin Hovde are sorely lacking.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy