Religion

BIBLE HUMOR: What do people get wrong?

By abe@106kix.com
bluemountaineagle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLove the sinner, hate the sin. Heaven needed another angel. Money is the root of...

www.bluemountaineagle.com

allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
Washington Post

Why the decline in church attendance won’t end here

I remember sitting in the lunchroom back in high school when two girls began to argue and fight. It started with a sucker punch and then quickly escalated to hair pulling, kicking and body slams. The girls were fighting over a boy named Tony. But Tony was nowhere to be found. He didn’t show up to break them apart or ease the situation.
RELIGION
SFGate

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Executive Producer on How the Famous Church Became a ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hillsong is best known as the international church that has attracted a flock of A-list attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. When Dan Johnstone first approached making a documentary about the church — the three-part Discovery Plus docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” — however, his interest was far more wide-ranging.
RELIGION
The US Sun

Why do people wear ashes on their forehead for Ash Wednesday?

ASH Wednesday comes the day after Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day. The day is celebrated as it is of huge importance to Christians across the globe. Ash Wednesday, also known as the Day of Ashes, is thought to have first been observed during the papacy of Gregory the Great, who was Pope from 590-604 and marks the first day of Lent and it is TODAY (March 2, 2022).
RELIGION
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
RELIGION
Times Gazette

How do you know God hears your prayers?

“God doesn’t only have one phone line,” says Avery, age 10. Apparently, Avery has never heard a busy signal when praying. We’ve all experienced the unavailability of important people. We may think God is too busy to listen to the details of our lives, but God is the perfect father. He takes special delight when his children come to him in prayer.
RELIGION
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Repentance is necessary component of forgiveness

Editor, Register-Mail: The Bible has much to say about forgiveness. God's forgiveness for us and our forgiveness for others are linked. They are not unrelated. There is a misconception among Christians regarding Biblical forgiveness. Many Christians misinterpret God's concept of forgiveness. True forgiveness, according to scripture, requires repentance. Are we...
RELIGION
Citrus County Chronicle

Digging helps believe in the Bible

Remembering my sixth grade elementary class – the teacher spoke of archaeology – this sparked my sincere interest in becoming an archaeologist who is one who finds historical proof in the earth of actual events. Of course as time passed, I became interested instead in horses and "girl...
RELIGION
Amarillo Globe-News

Letter: How to be made right with God

Today, standing in line at the pharmacy, I began talking with a man dressed in the newest, finest clothes. I asked him who his doctor was, and he said he had many. There is a comment used often at our age,” we spend most of our time in the doctor’s office.” He seemed offended, stating doctors do so much for us and give us so much.
AMARILLO, TX
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.

Comments / 0

