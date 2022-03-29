ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Community College- Earn college credit in High School

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored Segment by Colorado Community College System. High School students can now...

kdvr.com

FOX40

Sierra school tops list of best community colleges in California

(STACKER) — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run. Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Payson Roundup

College Day for high school students at EAC-Payson March 31

Eastern Arizona College’s College Day is 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 31 at the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Weather and concerns about COVID-19 have delayed the event a couple of times, but it is now going forward to help sophomore and junior students with decisions about the rest of their high school education and choices available through the community college.
PAYSON, AZ
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
FOX59

Indiana families can earn tax credits by saving for college

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s College Choice 529 Program celebrated 25 years Monday with an expansion to the tax credit. The 529 Program is a way to help families save money for higher education by creating tax-free accounts for students. Since the program began in 1997, more than $6.8 billion have been saved in over 417,000 accounts. […]
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

New program offers free college for high school seniors in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Every graduating senior in Osceola County this year can go to college for free. The program is called Osceola Prosper. All graduating seniors can go to Valencia College or Osceola Technical College to get an associate's degree or technical education at no cost. Osceola County is using $12.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund it.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA

