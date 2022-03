AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three female victims have been shot in Aurora parking lots in two days. Two of them have died. The two crime scenes are separated by just a few miles. The family of the woman who was badly hurt and is fighting for her life told CBS4 she was at a birthday party, but they have no idea what happened next. (credit: CBS) Angela Sanchez’s stepfather, David Baca, appealed for people to come forward. “Please help us. We need somebody to help. Somebody knows something. We need to find who did this,” Baca said. (credit: CBS) Sanchez is a mother of five who...

AURORA, CO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO