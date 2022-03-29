Driver Killed On East Jericho Turnpike

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a driver in Huntington Tuesday morning.

A vehicle that was traveling west on East Jericho Turnpike crashed into a utility pole, two light poles and an unoccupied car that was parked in a lot at 1055 Jericho Turnpike about 4:45 a.m.

The name of the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

No further information was available from the police department.

Location corrected