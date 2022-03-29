ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTSA hosts Texas State on Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The UTSA softball team returns to Roadrunner Field to host Texas State tomorrow at 6 p.m. The Roadrunners enter the game 9-17 overall and 3-3 in conference after defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi...

