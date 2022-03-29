UTSA hosts Texas State on Wednesday

After a strong week on the field, Tulsa junior infielder Abby Jones was recently recognized by the American Athletic Conference. Jones, a former star at The Woodlands, had a .600 batting average for last week and scored five runs during a series against Houston last week. She was recognized on the AAC weekly honor roll list for her effort. Jones homered and scored four of those runs on Saturday against the Cougars. Jones is second on the Hurricane in batting average at .319. A starter in all 30 games so far, the former Highlander has seven RBIs...

