NFL

NFL owners approve changes to playoff overtime

By Wes Hodkiewicz
Packers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Both teams will now be guaranteed a possession during overtime of postseason games after owners approved the modified rules during the NFL Annual Meetings on Tuesday. If the score is...

www.packers.com

