NFL owners approve changes to playoff overtime

One AFC team may be trying to follow the lead of the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins in poaching a top receiver this offseason. Rich Cimini of ESPN reported on Tuesday that one takeaway from the NFL’s owners meetings is that the New York Jets are trying to make a big trade for a wide receiver. Cimini adds that the Jets are interested in Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf if he becomes available. The former All-Pro would cost at least $25 million per year on a new deal though and Seattle would almost certainly ask for the Jets’ No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, Cimini says.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO