After the departure of nine colleagues in the past few months, staff members at the International Documentary Association have announced their intention to unionize with the Communications Workers of America. The group of workers, who are organizing under the group name Documentary Workers United, shared their plans and asked for voluntary recognition in a message sent to IDA executive director Richard Ray Perez on Monday. (Deadline was the first to report the news.) “This union will make IDA stronger and more effective as well as fulfill IDA’s mission,” the group wrote in a Medium post published Monday. “It will empower and...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 16 DAYS AGO