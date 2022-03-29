ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

8 Tips for Decorating Your Home With Thrift Store Finds

By Kentin Waits
moneytalksnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThrift stores aren’t just for the basics anymore. With a little creative vision, you can decorate your entire home with secondhand finds — and decorate it well. After 25 years of reselling what I find in thrift shops, flea markets and estate sales, I’m continually amazed by the quantity and quality...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Thrift Shop#Art Gallery#Home Decor#West Elm#Williams Sonoma#Asian#Wayfair
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Paintings
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Elite Daily

35 Secrets Interior Designers Rely On To Make Homes Look Nicer & Feel Cozier

While upgrading your home, there are so many ways to make an impact without undergoing a full renovation. Minor enhancements like lighting, throw blankets, and pillows can make all the difference in the world when it comes to revamping your living space. To gain more insight, Bustle asked interior designers what Amazon products they use to make homes feel nicer and cozier. Their answers prove that it really doesn't take much to give your home a quick upgrade.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lima News

Tips on buying clothes for little girls

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: Now that my toddler has outgrown onesies and has moved on to wearing real clothes, I’m finding it frustrating to shop for her. The offerings are mostly pink, adorned with rainbows and unicorns. Few of the pants have pockets and many of the clothes have sparkles, sequins or lace, adornments that don’t do well in the wash and aren’t great for outdoor play. Any ideas?
APPAREL
SheKnows

12 Amazon Home Décor Finds That Are Surprisingly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to curating a dream home, you might think that you have to save up a small fortune to shop at places like Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Anthropologie, and West Elm. While we’re admittedly huge fans of all four retailers, we’re also keen on the convenience of Amazon. And, to the surprise of many, the mega online retailer is home to some pretty chic decor pieces, including furniture, rugs, wall art, and more. Although each of those categories is worth perusing on Amazon, today we’re here to focus on the smaller, statement-making room accents. Think: picture frames, mirrors, lamps, pillows, and more. Whether your goal is to finally have a place to toss your keys when you walk in the door or to achieve the perfectly-lit reading nook; to add a modern accent to your vanity or embark on stocking the most stylish bar cart, ahead, you’ll find TK Amazon home decor finds you’ll be tempted to add to your cart. Our advice? Do it. The prices are hard to beat and the reviews make it easy to determine which items actually trout impressive quality. Best of all, many of the items can be purchased with Amazon Prime, which means you won’t have to face never-ending shipping delays before they arrive on your front step. Need we say more?
SHOPPING
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
DFW Community News

Easy Home Decor Updates

Do you ever wonder if your house needs a little refresh? The answer is YES and this is the perfect time to focus on some home decor updates. Today I want to share a few spring home pieces and some tips on how to update your home. After all, your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs to be updated. The boutique below has plenty of options for every home style at all different price points. Click the photo above to shop those items or keep scrolling.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Cheer Up Your Home with Our Favorite Spring 2022 Decor

Fresh, verdant, bright, and cheerful, spring decor has a way of infusing our homes with a sense of optimism. This year’s collections from retailers like Anthropologie, West Elm, and the independent designers at Etsy draw from 2022’s most refreshing trends, as well as enduring traditional materials and styles. Here are some of our favorites:
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy