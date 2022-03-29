Quad Citizens Really Want Two Very Different Businesses

Hy-Vee Inc. laid off 121 corporate employees — or about 8% of its corporate workforce, according to the Des Moines Register. Why it matters: The Iowa-based grocer is planning some changes that could affect shoppers at the chain's 14 Twin Cities stores. The intrigue: The Register got a look at an internal video of CEO Randy Edeker speaking about the job cuts and the problems at Hy-Vee. Hy-Vee offered the laid-off employees jobs in stores, but those positions may not have matching wages, according to Axios Des Moines. Edeker said it was "offensive" that none of them accepted such transfers. Edeker said Wahlburgers are not performing well inside of Hy-Vee stores and that the company needs to focus more on breakfast and lunch options, and less on dinner. Hy-Vee will be reducing the number of stores offering its Aisles Online curbside pickup because it makes "no money on what we process in e-commerce."

