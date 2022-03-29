ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle woman charged with forgery, theft

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago
A Hartselle woman is facing seven counts of third-degree forgery and a count of first-degree theft after a Decatur business reported multiple checks had been forged and drawn from the business account without permission, police reported.

The business reported the checks were duplicate numbers but had been altered and made payable to Ashley Danielle Moody, 34. The checks totaled more than $5,000, police said.

On Monday, Moody was arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $17,000.

Decatur, AL
