ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

17-year-old dead from multiple gunshot wounds in north Charlotte shooting

By Joey Gill, Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oOed_0etLumfl00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting on the 900 block of Franklin Avenue in the city’s Druid Hills South neighborhood of North Charlotte.

According to CMPD, investigators were called out to the 2300 block of Olando Street in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. The teen located had several gunshot wounds. MEDIC transported him with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he died.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been named. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS or leave information anonymously with Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Queen City News
FOX8 News

2 arrested after firefighter, man shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division say that they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that injured a Winston-Salem Firefighter and another man. The shooting reportedly happened at 2:26 p.m. at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd. Both victims were hospitalized. Police […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a reported shooting that left one person dead on I-85 South Tuesday evening. Gaston County Police said the shooting happened near exit 13. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McCree was...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy