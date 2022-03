Ready to start eating more garden greens and fresh produce now that the warmer weather is here? If you're looking for new recipes for those fresh herbs and veggies, Alex Guarnaschelli has some tasty ideas for you. She's reinvented pesto for the spring season, and you can use other herbs in her recipe if you don't have basil on hand. The celebrity chef also has a tip for using sage; she always fries it in a pan rather than eating it raw. Guarnaschelli has you covered for cooking up other fresh dishes, too. Check out this Instagram video where she details how to peel asparagus.

