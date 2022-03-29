ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA data for second booster 'not as concrete' as previous studies, health expert says

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEoBj_0etLsUwp00

The Federal Drug Administration has authorized a second booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people over 50 years of age, but some health experts are questioning if the extra dose is necessary.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Dr. Sean Liu, medical director of COVID-19 clinical trials and co-investigator on Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines trials at Mount Sinai, told KCBS Radio's " Ask An Expert " he is uncertain if all people over the age of 50 need a fourth dose.

"About 40% of Americans have received a third dose and now that there’s a fourth dose there’s a lot of questions about whether it's really necessary or not," he said.

Liu explained his uncertainty stems from the data the FDA based their authorization off of, describing it as "not as solid" as the initial phase three studies for Pfizer or Moderna.

"The initial studies had about 30 to 40 thousand people for each one of those phase three studies in a randomized placebo-controlled study. The data that's being authorized for the fourth dose is not as concrete as the original data was based off of," he said.

For those who are immunocompromised Liu said additional vaccinations are beneficial, but for all people over 50-years-old the Mount Sinai doctor is less convinced.

Overall, Liu said the COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and encouraged those who are not yet vaccinated to receive their first shot.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

FDA Expected to Authorize a Second COVID Booster Shot Next Week

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster early next week, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. The move comes amid early signs that the U.S. could soon experience another Covid wave as the omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, spreads throughout Europe and other parts of the world. Other countries, including the U.K., Chile, Israel and Sweden, already allow for a fourth vaccine for certain vulnerable populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placebo Controlled Study#Booster#Health Experts#Kcbs Radio#Americans
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
Fatherly

Two More At-Home COVID-19 Tests Have Been Recalled by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for two more COVID-19 tests. The agency is urging people to check the rapid tests they have at home as these two new recalls are “the most serious type,” where use could lead to “serious injuries or death.” For the record, no injuries have been reported in the use of the tests. But they do bring out false positives and negatives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Can vitamin D supplements prevent autoimmune disease?

You don’t have to look far to find claims that taking vitamin D supplements is great for your health. It’s supposed to be good for everything from preventing cancer and dementia to avoiding infections and heart disease. Unfortunately, many supposed benefits of vitamin D supplements remain unproven. Yet,...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Safely Reverses the Aging Process in Mice

Salk researchers treated mice with anti-aging regimen beginning in middle age and found no increase in cancer or other health problems later on. Age may be just a number, but it’s a number that often carries unwanted side effects, from brittle bones and weaker muscles to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute, in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have shown that they can safely and effectively reverse the aging process in middle-aged and elderly mice by partially resetting their cells to more youthful states.
CANCER
biospace.com

Countdown's on as FDA Accepts BLA for Provention Bio's Diabetes Delay Drug

Provention Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its biologics license application (BLA) resubmission for teplizumab, a drug intended to delay clinical Type I Diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals. The FDA has assigned a user fee goal date of Aug. 17, 2022, at which time the agency will decide if the therapeutic meets standards for approval.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Pfizer Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its RSV Vaccine

This designation of the company’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06928316, will help to expedite its development and review. This morning, Pfizer announced that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson's an autoimmune disease? Study explores role of T cells

Researchers have found a distinct genetic signature in the immune cells of people with Parkinson’s disease. The genes in question are associated with oxidative stress, inflammation, and other immune-related changes. The discovery could lead to new treatments and ways to diagnose Parkinson’s at an early stage before motor symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study of skin biopsies offers potential as new diagnostic marker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Researchers of the Neuroplasticity and Regeneration Group of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and of the Functional Unit for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis at the Hospital del Mar have identified the presence of an ALS biomarker in the skin of the patients. This specific protein, TDP-43, is present outside the nucleus of skin cells of patients. The presence in the skin of an elevated number of cells with this abnormality allows to predict whether the patient has the disease or not, apart from how far it has progressed.
SCIENCE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy