ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Andy Dalton signing with Saints could jeopardize 2023 comp pick

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZcKz_0etLqpDY00

Oh, come on. There isn’t much to complain about in the New Orleans Saints signing Andy Dalton — but losing a valuable third- or fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL draft to add him could be disastrous. And that’s the scenario outlined by Over The Cap’s Nick Korte, who specializes in projecting the league’s annual comp pick distributions.

Before signing Dalton, the Saints were projected to receive one of the highest-valued comp picks in 2023 after losing standout left tackle Terron Armstead to the Miami Dolphins on a pricey free agent contract. But only teams that have lost more qualifying players (those signed above roughly $3 million or more) factor into the equation, and Dalton landing in New Orleans balances the scales to where that Armstead comp pick is now out of reach.

It doesn’t matter that Dalton’s $3 million per-year average is dwarfed by the $15 million per-year that Armstead is bringing in. Because both players meet the threshold, they both count, and they cancel each other out for New Orleans. Giving up a top-100 draft pick for Dalton would be malpractice. Hopefully the Saints are aware of this; they’ve navigated the comp pick formula carefully over the last few years, managing to add a couple of extra draft picks that have been put to good use.

The good news is that another shoe could drop here. If the Saints lose a free agent like Kwon Alexander or P.J. Williams on a contract that’s comparable to what Dalton costs, the scales would tip back the other way and they could recoup that expected third rounder for Armstead in 2023. But there’s no promise of that happening. New Orleans is just as likely to re-sign each player themselves, retaining the depth and playmaking ability they bring, which wouldn’t factor into the comp pick formula.

Plus, it’s possible that Korte is wrong. He’s put in a lot of work over the years to reverse engineer the NFL’s comp pick formula, which the league oddly protects like it’s a state secret. But he ultimately only deals in projections based off public information. This year he projected the Saints to receive a fourth round pick for Trey Hendrickson and a sixth rounder for Sheldon Rankins. Instead, the NFL awarded New Orleans a third round pick for Hendrickson and said Rankins’ departure was outweighed by the addition of Tanoh Kpassagnon. Maybe the league decides that the Saints losing Trevor Siemian on a $2 million per-year deal (to Chicago, ironically) balances out the Dalton signing at $3 million. We won’t know for sure until next year.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals The Latest With Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the teams in contact with Colin Kaepernick at times, but not lately. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the topic at the NFL meetings and said that there’s been no new contact with the free-agent quarterback. Kaepernick has been working out...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Admit They’re “Working” On Quarterback Trade

It looks like the Chicago Bears may be getting close to a quarterback trade. With Justin Fields set to start again in 2022 and with Trevor Siemian as his backup, that makes Nick Foles expendable. Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t difficult with the media when he was asked about...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Tanoh Kpassagnon
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Dolphins#Nfl Draft#American Football#Comp Pick Distributions#Armstead Comp
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh McDaniels Very Clear

Long-time New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels accepted his second head-coaching job this offseason, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on his generally grumpy demeanor, one may think Bill Belichick would immediately turn a former colleague into an enemy after leaving for greener pastures. However, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, the NFL’s longest-turned head coach said there are no hard feelings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Confirms He’s Been In Touch With NFL Coach

All-world safety Tyrann Mathieu remains unsigned as we head into April and with the first big wave of free agency behind us. But as he continues to court potential offers from NFL teams, he revealed that one coach has been in touch with him. Appearing on The Jordy Culotta Show,...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict. The Vikings could select the best player available at #12...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Admits They Missed Big Penalty During The Playoffs

This Tuesday, the NFL held its Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. At point during the event, the NFL released a statement on the Bills-Chiefs game from the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The NFL claims Tyreek Hill should’ve been penalized for taunting because he gave the Bills’ defense...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy