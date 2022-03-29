ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Household hazardous waste recycling event on April 30

dunwoodyga.gov
 1 day ago

Dunwoody, GA – March 29, 2022 - Dunwoody residents can register now for the City of Dunwoody’s household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday, April 30, to be held in the parking lot at Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road. This free event runs from...

www.dunwoodyga.gov

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Tennessee Crews to Collect Hazardous Waste in 3 Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — environmental officials say crews will be in Fayette, Hamblen and Roane counties this weekend to collect hazardous waste. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says its mobile household hazardous waste collection units will be in the three counties on Saturday. There is no cost...
TENNESSEE STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton residents to see waste, recycling rate increase

Residents and businesses should also be prepared for additional increases to rates later this year. – Templeton community members can expect to see an increase of approximately 6.6-percent to their refuse rate beginning in April 2022. This annual adjustment is based on the California Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the prior calendar year, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rate adjustment is higher than has been seen in previous years due to the increase in inflation during 2021, according to the Templeton Community Services Department.
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Dunwoody, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
BobVila

This New Construction-Grade Building Material Recycles the World’s Worst Plastics

Plastic is a massive contributor to global waste and pollution. In fact, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) states 91 percent of the plastics produced worldwide are not recycled. Among the biggest contributors to global plastic waste are single-use plastics. These everyday items are made from petrochemicals from the fossil fuel industry and are meant to be discarded right after they’re used. Some common examples include water bottles, straws, plastic bags, and product packaging. The routine use of these plastics is staggering in scale, with an approximate 150 million tons of single-use plastics being produced each year, according to the NRDC. While there have been mounting calls to ban single-use plastics, they still remain in use worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
PennLive.com

Cumberland County to hold disposal events for hazardous waste

Cumberland County will host four household hazardous waste disposal events this year that are available to county residents and small businesses. All participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date. Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center, at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, a press release said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
KTAL

E-waste recycling event set for Saturday in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Bossier Beautiful is hosting an e-waste event Saturday in Bossier City, where residents can bring old or unused electronics from their home or office to be recycled, free of charge. Electronic waste, or e-waste, is electronic products nearing the end of their “useful...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Hazardous Waste#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Ga

Comments / 0

Community Policy