Arkansas State

Arkansas guard Chance Moore to enter transfer portal

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas freshman guard Chance Moore announced Tuesday his intention to transfer from the Razorbacks program. The 6-foot-5 guard was a...

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
Arkansas basketball transfer portal tracker: who's out, who's in for the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — With basketball season at its end, transfer portal season has begun. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is known for his ability to recruit talented players from the portal, and the Razorbacks will likely land some high-level prospects in the coming months. Arkansas will lose players, too, as they decide what opportunities suit them...
No. 22 LSU drops series to No. 8 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped its first SEC series of the season to No. 8 Arkansas (22-6, 4-1 SEC), as the Tigers fell in two-out-of-three games in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the rubber match against the Razorbacks, the Tigers were held to three runs on...
Anthony Black, the nation’s No. 1 rated point guard, commits to Arkansas Basketball

The nation’s No. 2 signing class for the 2022 recruiting period just got better. Anthony Black, a five-star rated point guard from Duncanville, Texas, announced Monday night that he plans to commit to Arkansas, giving the Razorbacks three five-star recruits in the signing class. Black made his announcement during the McDonald’s Powerade Slamfest on ESPN2, a skills competition taking place a day prior to the McDonald’s All- American Game in Chicago, Ill. Following his announcement, doing so by pulling a Powerade bottle with the Arkansas logo on the label, he says that he feels that head coach Eric Musselman will set him...
Arkansas comes from behind for 16-8 win over Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Trailing by six runs entering the bottom of the third, No. 2 Arkansas blasted its way out of an early hole with three home runs and pulled off a come-from-behind 16-8 win over Little Rock (11-10) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. It was Arkansas'...
How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
