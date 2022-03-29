ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questlove missed Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock because he was "meditating"

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"I really wasn't aware of that. It's weird to say, because they tell you ahead of time, 'This is your category,' so in that moment, you're either going to be full of anxiety or, for...

Jimmy Fallon to Questlove: "I lost it" over your Oscar victory

Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson told Fallon he purposefully avoided watching his Oscar acceptance speech for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He didn't even know that the Oscar cameras pointed to his mom during his speech. "I lost it, dude," Fallon told Questlove, adding: "Obviously, we love you and are proud of you." Earlier, Fallon told Hoda Kotb on Today: "I was weeping. I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'" ALSO: Questlove's victory got lost in Will Smith's ugly moment.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Academy "condemns" Will Smith's Oscar slap, but was reportedly too shocked to take action on Sunday

The Academy announced it is opening a formal review into Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," The Academy said in a statement. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” But why wasn't any action taken during the ceremony? Variety reports that members of the Academy were in shock. "It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that many attendees were dumfounded by the act, unsure if it was a bit between the two famous men or an intentional attack," reports Variety's Matt Donnelly, adding: "The Academy is a nonprofit organization ruled by bylaws, and sources say there appear to be no provisions addressing open-hand smacking across the face on the live show. Escorting Smith out of the ceremony was discussed, the source said, though by the time any substantive scenarios were imagined, he had already been called up to the podium to accept an Oscar for his turn in King Richard. The show ended shortly thereafter, as a joyous atmosphere turned sour." Donnelly also reports that producers worried about the "optics" of having security remove a beloved star. Donnelly adds that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was, according to a source, "off the cuff, and not included in the script fed to him on teleprompters." As The New York Times points out, a five-page document on standards of conduct that accompanied today's statement spells out behavior the organization deems unacceptable. It prohibits “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention.” Also not allowed is “intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying.” The Times' Nicole Sperling, Matt Stevens and Julia Jacobs report that "there were serious discussions about removing Mr. Smith from the theater, according to two industry officials with knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations. But time was short, because the best actor award, which Mr. Smith was heavily favored to win, was fast approaching, one noted — and stakeholders had varying opinions on how to proceed. There was also concern about further disrupting the live broadcast." Meanwhile, CNN's Chloe Melas reports there was a "heated" and "divided" meeting between members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this morning. "The dozen members who met on their own volition and are being described as influential and recognizable members of the Academy, including actors and directors. The group does not have any disciplinary power, but they are considered high profile enough that the Board of Governor's for the Academy could be influenced in any response they may have," reports Melas. "Some people on the call said the Academy mishandled the incident with its initial tweet. Others feel that the situation was handled properly and no further steps should be taken."
CELEBRITIES
