Gmail has come a long way in its nearly 18-year history (it hits that milestone in April), as a key part of what’s now a 50-year history of email as a medium. The search giant quickly set itself apart from the pack as far as email is concerned when the product launched in 2004. Enhanced search capability, 1 GB of free storage and more helped the new service quickly do for Mail what Search did for scouring the web. And Google continues to flesh out the product with so many other features today.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO