Trump issues statement confirming he hit a hole-in-one in the Trumpiest way possible

By Christian Winthrop
 1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement confirming that he hit a hole-in-one on Saturday and let’s just say the statement was classic Trump.

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true. While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior US Open, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one,” Trump said in an official statement. “It took place a Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.”

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole, their swings weren’t.”

Trump’s statement continued: “Anyway, there’s a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts. Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun. The match was Ernie and me (with no strokes) against Gene, Mike, and Ken. I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don’t like people who brag!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsA3q_0etLgApL00

Still not as good as Kim Jung-Il who shot 38 under, including 11 holes-in-one, at the 7,700-yard championship course at Pyongyang in the VERY FIRST golf round of his life, according to North Korean state media.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Ernie Els
Donald Trump
