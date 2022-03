One of the great things about Miro Heiskanen is that even when he does nothing, it's something. The 23-year-old superstar defenseman returned Tuesday from an 11-game absence caused by a bout with mononucleosis, and the stat sheet said he didn't have much of an impact. In 19:56 of ice time, he had no goals, no assists, no shots on goal, two attempted shots, no hits, no blocked shots and no giveaways or takeaways.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO