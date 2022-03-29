ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Man Killed in Crash With Box Truck in Chatham

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CHATHAM, NJ – A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead after being involved in a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash kills Carmel woman

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead. The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry […]
CARMEL, IN
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham Township, NJ
City
Chatham, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Truck#Traffic Accident#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Fatal South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on Long Island

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Long Island, police said. The crash happened in Dix Hills at 5:22 p.m. on Friday. Donna Locicero, 63, of Dix Hills, was driving an SUV westbound on Vanderbilt Parkway at Village Hill Drive when her vehicle […]
DIX HILLS, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy