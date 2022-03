To look back on February 2020 is to see an almost completely different world. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic saw theater closures and release date delays, everything was steaming along. That was also when Billie Eilish released her title track for the 25 James Bond movie, No Time To Die; and if you’re anything like Hans Zimmer, you’d have thought it was the wrong time to drop that particular single. Yet two years after it was sent out into the world, the 007 theme tune still has her fans freaking out, as seen at a recent concert engagement.

