Memphis, TN

UTHSC Director of Research Safety Affairs Receives Patriot Award

By Amelia Ables
uthsc.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Barton, director of Research Safety Affairs at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), has received the Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The award is given to supervisors and bosses for providing direct support to an...

news.uthsc.edu

