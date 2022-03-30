ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

I-Team: Boston Police Uniforms Stolen From Weymouth Supply Store

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Several Boston Police uniforms were stolen during a break-in at a Weymouth supply store, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.

Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca an intense police investigation is underway after the uniforms were taken from Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply.

The break-in happened over the weekend.

Sources said the suspects got into the store by cutting through drywall and stole at least four Boston Police Department dress coats, a leather jacket and pants.

Detectives went door-to-door at the strip mall business looking for surveillance video and witnesses.

Andrea’s Police and Fire uniform supply store in Weymouth (WBZ-TV)

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, a WBZ-TV security analyst, said police are taking this seriously.

“Any time people get their hands on police uniforms, they can use them in larger crimes. You think about the Gardner Museum heist that occurred with people who were dressed in uniform,” he said.

According to sources, police have some evidence and are hopeful they can solve the case before the Boston Marathon, which is just weeks away.

“So the fact that the marathon is happening raises the interest. I’m sure there will be local, state and federal authorities looking at this incident,” Davis said.

The Boston Police Intelligence Unit is monitoring the situation and has sent out an advisory for officers to remain vigilant.

