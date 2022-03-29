Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Tour Dates, Including Boston Calling, After Death Of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

BOSTON (CBS) — The Foo Fighters have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates in light of drummer Taylor Hawkins’s death. The band made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together,” the Foo Fighters wrote in a release.

This includes Boston Calling from May 27-29, which the group was scheduled to headline. Organizers of the music festival said they would announce a new headliner soon.

Hawkins died last Friday night in his hotel room in Colombia shortly before the band was set to perform.