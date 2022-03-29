Jabari Smith named National Freshman of the Year

It was a great season for the Auburn Tigers, despite it not ending as they hoped for Bruce Pearl and the men’s basketball team.

The frontcourt duo of former North Carolina Tar Heel Walker Kessler and freshman Jabari Smith was a major reason why. While Kessler was the glass cleaner and rim protector, Smith was the offensive force.

For his efforts on the hardwood, Smith was recently named the National Freshman of the Year. It would be hard to find a newcomer that made more of an impact than the five-star forward.

During the 2021-22 season, Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and two assists per game. He also registered seven double-doubles for the Tigers as a freshman. In those seven games, he averaged 18.3 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Now Jabari Smith can claim he was the best freshman in the country.

Next up for Smith is making his decision on his future. While he claims that he hasn’t made a decision on whether or not he will declare for the NBA draft, many expect it is coming.

Smith was recently projected as the No. 2 overall pick in the latest mock draft from For The Win.

