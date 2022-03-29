ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jabari Smith named National Freshman of the Year

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHL1T_0etLLcjk00

It was a great season for the Auburn Tigers, despite it not ending as they hoped for Bruce Pearl and the men’s basketball team.

The frontcourt duo of former North Carolina Tar Heel Walker Kessler and freshman Jabari Smith was a major reason why. While Kessler was the glass cleaner and rim protector, Smith was the offensive force.

For his efforts on the hardwood, Smith was recently named the National Freshman of the Year. It would be hard to find a newcomer that made more of an impact than the five-star forward.

During the 2021-22 season, Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and two assists per game. He also registered seven double-doubles for the Tigers as a freshman. In those seven games, he averaged 18.3 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Now Jabari Smith can claim he was the best freshman in the country.

Next up for Smith is making his decision on his future. While he claims that he hasn’t made a decision on whether or not he will declare for the NBA draft, many expect it is coming.

Smith was recently projected as the No. 2 overall pick in the latest mock draft from For The Win.

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son, Shareef, Enters Transfer Portal

With one year of college basketball eligibility remaining, LSU forward Shareef O’Neal – son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal – is taking his talents elsewhere. According to Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, O’Neal is entering the transfer portal. His final game with the Tigers was a five minute cameo in their NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Shareef O’Neal makes shocking decision on LSU future

The LSU Tigers were happy to welcome Shareef O’Neal to campus back in 2019, but it looks as if his tenure with the program has run its course. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, O’Neal has made the surprising decision to enter the transfer portal, seeking a move away from his father Shaquille O’Neal’s alma mater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Bruce Pearl
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
FOX Sports

South Carolina's SEC all-freshman G Carter to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of South Carolina players returning from last year's men's basketball players continues continues to shrink, leaving the program before they see what new coach Lamont Paris can do. The Gamecocks have had six players from this year's roster enter the transfer portal. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Auburn Tigers#Nabc1927 Usbwa#Auburn News#Patrickconncfb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson point guard receiving interest from South Carolina in portal

After two seasons of play with the Tigers, point guard Nick Honor entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home, and now, South Carolina may be a potential landing spot. According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has received interest from the Gamecocks and nine other teams. Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and South Florida are among the nine others. Originally at Fordham, Honor transferred to Clemson in 2019 and was forced to sit out of the 2019-2020 season because of NCAA eligibility rules. The 5-foot-10 playmaker has had flashes of brilliance with the Tigers, one of which came on Feb. 12, 2021, when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Georgia Tech with 1.1 seconds remaining. Ultimately, however, Honor floated in and out of the starting lineup over the past two seasons and couldn’t be a consistent scorer. In 33 games this past season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. If Honor does become a Gamecock, it will only bring more drama to the rivalry between the two in-state schools. Clemson transfer Nick Honor tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs: Georgia TechMinnesotaCalSMUMissouriSouth CarolinaVanderbiltArizona StateSouth FloridaGrand Canyon — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2022 List Clemson men's basketball NCAA tournament history
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Walker announces he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft

As soon as the final buzzer sounded on the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2021-22 season, fans began anticipating Jabari Walker’s decision to either return to Boulder for his junior season or declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Fifteen days later, Walker announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he will be entering his name into this year’s draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Despite this meaning the possible end of Walker’s two-year career at Colorado, there is a chance he could return if he’s unable to get drafted and turn pro. In his statement, Walker emphasized his appreciation for CU, saying that “choosing to...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Harrison Bailey details transferring to UNLV

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey transferred to UNLV from Tennessee in January. UNLV started spring practices Tuesday under third-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo came to UNLV after serving as offensive coordinator at Oregon from 2017-19. Bailey discussed why he transferred to UNLV, stemming from when Arroyo recruited him while at...
MARIETTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench for Golden State on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will return to the bench with Draymond Green back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Our models expect Kuminga to play 22.0 minutes against the Suns. Kuminga's Wednesday projection includes...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy