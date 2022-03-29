ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas slides with drop in crude prices, milder forecasts

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds closing prices) March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Tuesday with a drop in U.S. crude futures and on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to inject gas into storage next week. On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for April delivery fell 17.2 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $5.336 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since March 23. Futures for May, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 4% to around $5.34 per mmBtu. U.S. crude futures dropped around 6% earlier in the session on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The U.S. gas price decline came despite rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel as Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over U.S. futures. The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. The United States, the world's top gas producer, agreed to provide more LNG to Europe to help its allies break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was up 93.4 bcfd so far in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 105.1 bcfd this week to 96.5 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.88 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a monthly record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices remain well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 31% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Gas futures traded near $37 per mmBtu in Europe and $34 in Asia, compared with around $5 in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +9 -51 +7 -23 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,398 1,389 1,762 1,659 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.7 -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.36 5.51 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 36.53 35.07 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.97 34.43 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 199 221 159 207 203 U.S. GFS CDDs 29 22 28 25 23 U.S. GFS TDDs 228 243 187 232 226 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.8 93.6 94.0 91.5 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.1 7.5 7.4 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 101.7 101.5 98.9 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.0 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.9 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 13.2 12.7 11.8 5.4 U.S. Commercial 9.8 11.9 9.6 8.8 12.3 U.S. Residential 13.9 17.8 13.7 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 22.3 23.0 22.2 24.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 22.8 23.2 22.5 23.4 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.5 82.9 74.8 76.3 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 105.1 96.5 97.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 1 Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Wind 14 15 15 13 10 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 8 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 1 Natural Gas 31 31 31 33 34 Coal 19 18 20 21 22 Nuclear 21 21 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.52 5.51 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.61 5.66 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.11 5.91 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.12 5.11 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.14 5.19 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 12.25 8.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.03 5.07 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.87 4.50 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.31 4.50 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 116.50 61.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.75 33.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.00 40.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.50 38.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.50 44.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.75 49.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Marguerita Choy)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

