Nebraska assistant coach Armon Gates will be returning to the staff for the 2022-23 season. The Omaha World-Herald reported the news on Tuesday evening. Gates was thought to be a potential candidate to join the coaching staff at Missouri with his brother, Dennis, landing the head coaching job. He had previously been at Cleveland State from 2019-22, where he posted a 50-40 record and made 1 NIT appearance and 1 NCAA Tournament experience.

