Soulja Boy is calling out several artists including Lil Durk and the Migos, claiming they won't work with him since they became successful. On Wednesday (March 30), Big Draco hopped on Instagram while rolling up. He initially asked fans who he should sign to his SODMG label before going on to air out his random grievance. "I always work with a artist before they pop off," Soulja said. "Look at me and Migos. Look at me and Rich The Kid. Look at me and Mozzy. Look at me and Lil B. Look at me and Riff Raff. Me and Famous Dex. How many rapper niggas I done worked with before they got popping, before they record deal?"

HIP HOP ・ 10 HOURS AGO