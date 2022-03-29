ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Brown provides update on WVU’s quarterbacks

By Nick Farrell
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvxwN_0etLD5bS00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on his team’s ongoing quarterback competition after Tuesday’s practice, which was the fourth of the spring.

Brown noted that those quarterbacks have been “up and down” so far this spring, which was expected with a trio of young signal callers. So far, though, redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has been the top performer at the position.

“Garrett’s the oldest, and he’s probably been the most consistent,” Brown said. “He probably hasn’t had as many highs or as many lows as the other two.”

The fourth-year head coach added that incoming freshman Nicco Marchiol, a four-star signee who enrolled early to participate in spring practices, has shown some flashes. Brown said he had a strong day Thursday during the team’s second practice, but didn’t perform as well Saturday.

“He kind of had his ‘welcome to college football’ moments on Saturday, where it got loud in there and the defense started making some plays. Gotta remember, he’s a high school senior, too, and so, I thought he bounced back and did a better job today,” Brown said.

The third name in the competition is redshirt freshman Will Crowder, who made one appearance for WVU last fall. Brown said he has been “up and down as well.”

Brown noted earlier this month that his coaching staff wants to use the spring to develop the quarterbacks on the roster. Then, the staff will determine if it needs to reinforce the position by bringing in a capable starter via the transfer portal.

It’ll take at least 10 total spring practices before Brown will begin to make evaluations on each player’s progress.

“What you wanna do is you wanna get probably into the double digit practices before you really have a feel for what they’re doing,” Brown said.

Among the three quarterbacks, Greene is the one who possesses the most collegiate playing experience. The dual threat athlete appeared in 11 games last season, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 27.8 yards per game.

Former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege, who had served as the team’s starter since the end of the 2019 season, transferred to Western Kentucky at the beginning of the offseason.

WVU will play its annual Gold-Blue Game April 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WVNS
WVNS

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

774K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Oklahoma Daily

'Just has a maturity about him': OU football's Trey Morrison brings experience, versatility to Sooners' defensive backs corps

Trey Morrison hardly knew about Oklahoma’s football program but had always admired Brent Venables’ defensive success at Clemson. The fifth-year defensive back transferred to OU on Jan. 17 after spending four seasons at North Carolina. Morrison was brought back to his high school relationships when the Sooners started recruiting him after he entered the portal on Dec. 31, a day after the Tar Heels’ loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
NORMAN, OK
WOWK

WVU adds LB transfer with championship pedigree

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia added to its depth at the linebacker position via the transfer portal on Monday, and the incoming student-athlete hails from one of the most-successful college football programs of the last decade. Neal Brown stated last week that the Mountaineers planned on adding a linebacker...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners guard Gabby Gregory enters transfer portal

Junior guard Gabby Gregory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, she announced via Twitter on Tuesday. Once a starter for OU, an undisclosed injury kept Gregory out for all of non-conference play. She made her season debut against Texas Tech on Jan. 2 before missing 13 days due to being in health and safety protocols.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wvu
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

WVU adds proven winner in transfer linebacker Jasir Cox

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer linebacker room increased Monday with the announcement of a notable transfer in Jasir Cox. Cox joins WVU after three seasons with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, a program he was able to win three national championships with in three seasons. “Watching my dreams unfold,”...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma Daily

'I can be a crazy impact': OU football's Billy Bowman focused on natural position, special teams in 2nd spring with Sooners

Billy Bowman tried to keep a positive attitude as his playing time dwindled late in his freshman season. After starting five of his first six games with Oklahoma at nickelback, the Denton, Texas, native was thrown for a loop when assigned back-to-back starts at cornerback. Repositioned amid an injury-riddled secondary, Bowman struggled in October against TCU and Kansas, and didn’t register any starts or stats the rest of 2021.
DENTON, TX
WVNS

Two local athletes win women’s basketball national title

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Glenville State Lady Pioneers brought home the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship on March 25, 2022. Two of their players come from right here in the southern part of the state. Guards Skylar Davidson and Sarah Saunders are Wyoming county natives. We spoke to Davidson, she said bringing the […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy