This Is Nevada's Best BBQ Spot

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches , sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has authentic BBQ joints that stand out from the rest.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best authentic BBQ spot. The website states, "While you could tour the country and try all the amazing barbecue that's out there, you don't have to travel far to get your barbecue fix. We rounded up the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states based on the best reviews and publications."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best authentic BBQ spot in Nevada is Fox Smokehouse BBQ in Boulder city.

Here's what the website says about the eatery :

"Southern Nevada's self-proclaimed " premier smokehouse " brings all classic meats and fixin's to the desert. Order the BBQ Sundae—a bowl of cowboy beans, coleslaw, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, and your choice of meat—and you won't have room for dessert."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best authentic BBQ spots.

