WWE released the footage from Seth Rollins' meeting with Vince McMahon on Monday afternoon, which confirmed that Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. The clip shows Rollins strutting into McMahon's office, who asks the former world champion why he didn't just ask McMahon for a match rather than jump through so many hoops on recent episodes of Raw. He then confirmed that Rollins would have a match, but added that McMahon will pick his opponent and he won't learn who it is until he's in the ring.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO