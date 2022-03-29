ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Prince William County April 2022

Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the spring weather. From bluebell festivals and world-class music to farm experiences, and fantastic local food and craft beverages, here are just a few reasons to start planning your spring getaway today. Below is a listing of upcoming events, festivals,...

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Virtual or in-person, you can get connected at these events!
New Initiatives to Keep Prince William Beautiful

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Since Rico Fleshman joined Keep Prince William Beautiful in September 2021 as Executive Director, he’s made quite a few improvements to the organization. Like the bulbs we plant in fall and look forward to seeing in spring, so too have some of his changes begun to appear.
Over the Hump: Area Weekend Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. We’re over the hump! We’re here twice a month to let you know what’s going on in the area each weekend. Here are just a few of the events happening locally over the coming weekends.
Volunteers Show Up to Clean Up

More than 240 volunteers showed up Saturday, March 5 to help clean up trash in the Neabsco Creek Watershed around the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk and Eagles Park in Woodbridge. “The turnout is great,” said Bill McCarty, president of the Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition. “The community is really supporting this Neabsco Boardwalk area and it’s wonderful to see.”
The Greater Prince William Arts Grants Opening Soon

The Prince William County Board of County Supervisors recently allocated $193,000.00 in support of the Arts for Fiscal Year 2023. Prince William County General Operating Arts Grants is one way the County invests in sustaining and advancing the diverse and inclusive network of arts organizations and artists. One hundred percent of the Art Council’s funds flow directly to arts organizations and artists across Greater Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run, needs volunteers with muscles to support a Trash Cleanup April 2, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to the amount of heavy lifting needed, volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Close-toed, treaded shoes required, wear long sleeves and pants for protection from ticks and bugs. Meet in Parking Lot East, bring work gloves and bottled water. You’ll feel great as you help clear out an abandoned dump site and help beautify the preserve! Please visit bit.ly/3KIF2k5 for more information and to register.
Prince William February 2022 Real Estate Market Statistics

Provided by REALTOR® Association of Prince William. REALTOR® Association of Prince William (PWAR) has gathered Prince William County’s most recent market statistics, generated by Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, and SmartCharts, an affiliate website of Showing Time. The market statistics are gathered through data provided by VAR and Bright MLS, which serves as the multiple listing service for Prince William County.
36th Annual Valor Awards March 31

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 36th Annual Valor Awards in person for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on Thursday, March 31 from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. This event recognizes the heroism and bravery of the men and women in uniform who go above and beyond the call of duty in service to the Prince William Region.
Well Water Clinic

Do you have a well, spring or cistern in Prince William County?. Learn about your water quality through affordable, confidential testing and become empowered to make decisions about system maintenance and water treatment!. The goal of the Virginia Household Water Quality Program is to improve the water quality and health...
Leadercast Prince William Chamber of Commerce Brings Expert Speaker Lineup

Leadercast is the leadership development company that propels the growth of leaders worldwide through transformative event and video content. They have partnered with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to bring Leadercast 2022—The One Thing digital leadership conference to the leaders of the Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park area on May 4, 2022. To attend, purchase tickets here.
Mountain Road in Haymarket Closed March 11 to 12

Mountain Road (Route 600) between Quaker Road and Ridge Road will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 11 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12 to replace a culvert pipe. Those needing to reach properties along Mountain Road will have access. However, traffic will not...
Manassas City Economic Development News

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. IT Support and Cybersecurity Firm Opens in Manassas. In the continued trend of tech companies locating to the City of Manassas, cybersecurity and IT support services firm Quad M Tech has opened a new office near Historic Downtown Manassas. The company, which started in 2017, opened its 10-person (and growing) operation in the 9300 West Courthouse Road building.
Save the Date for Peep Week

The peeps are back during this year’s Occoquan Peep Week, April 12-17! The popular spring event is back for 2022 with a week’s worth of fun, including:. Stroll through historic Occoquan and vote for your favorite PEEPS® dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses! Cast your vote and enter to win a Peep basket of goodies.
Planning for a Successful Move to Senior Living

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Maybe you’ve been thinking about moving to senior living for a while – it’s a very attractive idea. Consider whether a senior living community could be the perfect new home for you or your loved ones to enjoy an engaged lifestyle.
I-66 in Manassas Area Reduced to One Travel Lane in Each Direction March 16 and 19

Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) I-66 East and West near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) in Manassas will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for about one mile during the overnight hours Wednesday, March 16, and Saturday, March 19, for continued bridge beam installation for a new access ramp to the future I-66 Express Lanes. I-66 East will be closed with two-way traffic running on I-66 West so that crews can safely install bridge beams over the eastbound lanes. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Peep Week in Occoquan, April 12 to 17, 2022

Peeps Week, Occoquan’s popular spring event, is back for 2022 with a week’s worth of fun and three ways to participate, April 12 through 17. April 12 to 17: Celebrating over a decade of fun and amazing creativity by local business owners, Occoquan’s famous Peep Show is back! Stroll through the historic district and vote for your favorite PEEPS® dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses. Cast your vote and enter to win a Peep basket of goodies. Forms are available at participating business locations. More information.
Applications Now Open for LPW Class of ’23

Apply to be a member of the LPW Class of ’23! Now through June 10 // Scholarships available. Applications for the Leadership Prince William Signature Program Class of 2023 are now online, along with the Scholarship Application for Leaders of Color, funded by a grant from the Potomac Health Foundation. Info sessions are scheduled for March 31, April 27 and May 26 for those with questions.
SAR Chapter Honors its Namesake

Provided by Sons of the American Revolution Colonel WIlliam Grayson Chapter. It was neither a “rainy night in Georgia” nor the terrible winter at Valley Forge in 1777-1778, but it was a cold, wet, rainy, snowy, windy day here in Northern Virginia. However, that did not stop the Colonel William Grayson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) from honoring its namesake, Colonel William Grayson, on the 232nd anniversary of his death, March 12, 1790. Chapter President Ross Schwalm presented the chapter wreath. Other wreath presenters included Mike Weyler representing the Order of the Founders and Patriots, John Thomas from the SAR Fairfax Resolves Chapter, and Beth Atkinson representing the Bill of Rights Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Stroke Smart Northern Virginia

Provided by Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council, Inc. Stroke Smart communities are forming across the Commonwealth, especially in Northern Virginia. The Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services (NVEMS) Council has been tasked by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to reduce death and disability from strokes through a campaign called Stroke Smart. This public education campaign starts with a formal proclamation from each jurisdiction.
The Great Banquet on Easter Sunday

Potomac Valley Church is excited to announce The Great Banquet on Easter Sunday. The community is invited to join them on April 17 at 10:00 a.m. at 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries. Moving of the pandemic and a period of isolation, we are all looking for community and connection more than...
