UEFA

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Nikki Sanderson and AJ Odudu are every inch the fashion-forward stars as they lead the red carpet glamour at the star-studded Royal Television Society Programme Awards

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Rose-Ayling Ellis, Nikki Sanderson and AJ Odudu led the glamour at The Royal Television Society Programme Awards on Tuesday evening.

Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 champ, 27, and the Hollyoaks actress, 37 took Mayfair's Grosvenor House Hotel by storm as they stunned in their respective attire.

Rose, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, looked sensational in a white cut-out dress, which she vibrantly teamed with orange heels.

Smiling wide for the cameras, Rose exuded radiance owing to her bold eyeliner and swept back locks.

She was accompanied by her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice, who looked typically dapper in a fresh suit complete with a bowtie.

Nikki, who plays Minnie Minniver in the Channel 4 soap, cut a sophisticated figure in a gorgeous gold gown, which hugged her frame and boasted a plunging neckline.

They're back! Rose was accompanied by her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice, who looked typically dapper in a fresh suit complete with a bowtie
Simply stunning: Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 champ, 27, looked sensational in a white cut-out dress
Looking good: Rose, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, vibrantly teamed her dress with orange heels
Playful: The glitterball holders put on an animated display for the cameras and looked as though they were having a whale of a time

The gown also boasted asymmetrical and draping features, with Nikki parting her chocolate tresses to one side for an elegant coiffure.

Her makeup was applied effortlessly, with a generous sweep of blush giving her a glow in the blue carpet snaps.

Nikki was joined by a string of Hollyoaks stars including Emma Lau, Matthew James Bailey, Harvey Virdi and Kéllé Bryan.

Making her own entrance at the event, AJ Odudu stunned in a glittering silver dress that accentuated her slender physique as she made her way across the blue carpet.

She added to her look with a pair of black strappy heels, while statement earrings rounded things off.

Glowing: Hollyoaks actress Nikki, 37, cut a sophisticated figure in a gorgeous gold gown, which hugged her frame and boasted a plunging neckline
Glam: Nikki, who plays Minnie Minniver in the Channel 4 soap, parted her chocolate tresses to one side for an elegant coiffure
Leggy: BBC Radio 1 star Vick Hope, 32, paraded her lithe legs in a striking black mini dress, which featured long sleeves, a pleated skirt and lace detailing on the back
Soap cast: Nikki was joined by a string of Hollyoaks stars including (from second left to right: Emma Lau, Matthew James Bailey, Harvey Virdi and Kéllé Bryan)
Showstopping: Kéllé looked magnificent in an off-the-shoulder ensemble which included standout elements 

Meanwhile BBC Radio 1 star Vick Hope paraded her lithe legs in a striking black mini dress, which featured long sleeves, a pleated skirt and lace detailing on the back.

Like Nikki, she too styled her ringlets to one side and kept some strands back with a pearl turquoise clip.

Embracing coordination, the Amnesty International Ambassador wore complementary earrings and carried her belongings in a sparkling clutch.

Also in attendance were Strictly stars Claudia Winkleman and Shirley Ballas, with runner-up John Whaite also hitting the blue carpet.

Speaking to MailOnline at the event, John admitted he may well be reuniting with ballroom partner Johannes Radebe for a holiday when they both have a gap in their schedules.

He said: 'Johannes and is my best friend. Well I’ve not seen him for a while because he’s doing his own tour now. We went for dinner a couple of weeks ago in London. I saw rehearsals for his tour, it looks amazing.

'I think we’re gonna have a little holiday together at some point in the next few months, we’ll be friends for life now.'

Here they are! Also in attendance were Strictly stars Claudia Winkleman (right) and Shirley Ballas (left)
Awards: Last year's Strictly runner-up John Whaite also hit the blue carpet
Look at her go! AJ Odudu put on a glittering display in a tasselled dress
Strictly stars: Rhys Stephenson (left) and Kai Widdrington (right) also arrived in support of the BBC dancing show
Elegant: Gaby Roslin looked wonderful in white, which comprised a blazer, subtly bejewelled top and trousers
Photo central: Elsewhere, Keeley Hawes (l) and Steph McGovern (r) added splashes of colour with their chosen dresses
Sweet: John and Steph embraced for a fun snap on the blue carpet 

Elsewhere, Keeley Hawes and Steph McGovern added splashes of colour with their chosen dresses, with Packed Lunch Steph going all out in a pair of neon yellow heels.

BBC veteran Graham Norton also rocked up, wearing a bold gold suit with coordinating shoes.

And Chelsee Healey - aka Hollyoaks' Goldie McQueen - left little to the imagination in a cut-out black dress which flashed her taut tummy.

What an entrance: BBC veteran Graham Norton also rocked up, wearing a bold gold suit with coordinating shoes
Jaw-dropping: Chelsee Healey - aka Hollyoaks' Goldie McQueen - left little to the imagination in a cut-out black dress
Standing out: The Hollyoaks star made a bold statement with her racy look
Captivating: Sophie Willian wore an eye-catching shade of royal blue
Amazing: Haiesha Mistry had lace and velvet incorporated within her ensemble 
From the cobbles to the carpet: Mollie Gallagher (left) and Tanisha Gorey (right) stopped for a photograph together 
Debonair: Melvin Odoom (left) and Tom Allen (right) got suited and booted for the celebratory evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYRju_0etL8xsf00

The RTS Programme Awards span all the genres of television programming, from soaps to history, children's fiction to comedy performance.

They recognise exceptional actors, presenters, writers and production teams as well as the programmes themselves.

The BBC leads the way with 30 nominations across the 24 categories, followed by Channel 4 with 28, Sky with 10 and ITV with eight.

Big night: The RTS Programme Awards span all the genres of television programming, from soaps to history, children's fiction to comedy performance (Lorraine Ashbourne and Andy Serkis pictured)

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2022: Winners

Actor (Female)

WINNER – Gabrielle Creevy – In My Skin

Sharlene Whyte – Stephen

Keeley Hawes - It's A Sin

Actor (Male)

WINNER - Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin

Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Olly Alexander - It's A Sin

Arts

WINNER - Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

African Apocalypse

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Breakthrough Award

WINNER - Adjani Salmon - Dreaming Whilst Black

Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts

Children’s Programme

WINNER – The Rubbish World of Dave Spud

Newsround: Let's Talk About Periods

The World According to Grandpa

Comedy Entertainment

WINNER – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Comedy Performance (Female)

WINNER - Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts

Sophie Willan

Katy Wix – Stath Lets Flats

Comedy Performance (Male)

WINNER – Samson Kayo – Bloods

Nick Mohammed – Intelligence

Adeel Akhtar – Back to Life

Daytime Programme

WINNER - The Great House Giveaway

Expert Witness

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Documentary Series

WINNER – 9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Liverpool Narcos

Drama Series

WINNER – In My Skin

Manhunt The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Entertainment

WINNER – The Big Breakfast

Big Zuu's Big Eats

The Masked Singer

Entertainment Performance

WINNER - AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones - Trip Hazard

Victoria Coren Mitchell - Only Connect

Formatted Popular Factual

WINNER – The Dog House

The Repair Shop

The Rap Game UK

History

WINNER – Uprising

9/11: Life Under Attack

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Limited Series

WINNER – It’s A Sin

Time

Stephen

Live Event

WINNER – The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

YouTube Pride 2021

Presenter

WINNER - Munya Chawawa - Race Around Britain

Steph McGovern - Steph's Packed Lunch

Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett Vs the Oil Giant

RTS Network of the Year

WINNER – BBC One

ITV

Sky Arts

Science and Natural History

WINNER - David Harewood - Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour?

Horizon Special: The Vaccine

Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles

Scripted Comedy

WINNER - Alma's Not Normal

Bloods

We Are Lady Parts

Single Documentary

WINNER - Rape: Who's on Trial?

The Return: Life After ISIS

Grenfell: The Untold Story

Single Drama

WINNER – Help

Death of England: Face to Face

Romeo & Juliet

Soap and Continuing Drama

WINNER – Hollyoaks

Coronation Street

Casualty

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

WINNER - Gary Neville - Sky Sports Premier League

Emma Hayes - UEFA Euro 2020

Gabby Logan - London Marathon

Sports Programme

WINNER – Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Hundred

The Paralympics: Tokyo 2020

Writer (Comedy)

WINNER - Nida Manzoor - We Are Lady Parts

Mae Martin & Joe Hampson - Feel Good

Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz & Barunka O’Shaughnessy - Motherland

Writer (Drama)

WINNER - Russell T Davies - It's A Sin

Richard Warlow - The Serpent

Jack Thorne – Help

Judges’ Award

WINNER – Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Outstanding Contribution to British Television 2022

WINNER – Jack Thorne

Outstanding Contribution to British Television 2020

WINNER – Graham Norton

