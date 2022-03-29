Rose Ayling-Ellis, Nikki Sanderson and AJ Odudu are every inch the fashion-forward stars as they lead the red carpet glamour at the star-studded Royal Television Society Programme Awards
Rose-Ayling Ellis, Nikki Sanderson and AJ Odudu led the glamour at The Royal Television Society Programme Awards on Tuesday evening.
Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 champ, 27, and the Hollyoaks actress, 37 took Mayfair's Grosvenor House Hotel by storm as they stunned in their respective attire.
Rose, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, looked sensational in a white cut-out dress, which she vibrantly teamed with orange heels.
Smiling wide for the cameras, Rose exuded radiance owing to her bold eyeliner and swept back locks.
She was accompanied by her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice, who looked typically dapper in a fresh suit complete with a bowtie.
Nikki, who plays Minnie Minniver in the Channel 4 soap, cut a sophisticated figure in a gorgeous gold gown, which hugged her frame and boasted a plunging neckline.
The gown also boasted asymmetrical and draping features, with Nikki parting her chocolate tresses to one side for an elegant coiffure.
Her makeup was applied effortlessly, with a generous sweep of blush giving her a glow in the blue carpet snaps.
Nikki was joined by a string of Hollyoaks stars including Emma Lau, Matthew James Bailey, Harvey Virdi and Kéllé Bryan.
Making her own entrance at the event, AJ Odudu stunned in a glittering silver dress that accentuated her slender physique as she made her way across the blue carpet.
She added to her look with a pair of black strappy heels, while statement earrings rounded things off.
Meanwhile BBC Radio 1 star Vick Hope paraded her lithe legs in a striking black mini dress, which featured long sleeves, a pleated skirt and lace detailing on the back.
Like Nikki, she too styled her ringlets to one side and kept some strands back with a pearl turquoise clip.
Embracing coordination, the Amnesty International Ambassador wore complementary earrings and carried her belongings in a sparkling clutch.
Also in attendance were Strictly stars Claudia Winkleman and Shirley Ballas, with runner-up John Whaite also hitting the blue carpet.
Speaking to MailOnline at the event, John admitted he may well be reuniting with ballroom partner Johannes Radebe for a holiday when they both have a gap in their schedules.
He said: 'Johannes and is my best friend. Well I’ve not seen him for a while because he’s doing his own tour now. We went for dinner a couple of weeks ago in London. I saw rehearsals for his tour, it looks amazing.
'I think we’re gonna have a little holiday together at some point in the next few months, we’ll be friends for life now.'
Elsewhere, Keeley Hawes and Steph McGovern added splashes of colour with their chosen dresses, with Packed Lunch Steph going all out in a pair of neon yellow heels.
BBC veteran Graham Norton also rocked up, wearing a bold gold suit with coordinating shoes.
And Chelsee Healey - aka Hollyoaks' Goldie McQueen - left little to the imagination in a cut-out black dress which flashed her taut tummy.
The RTS Programme Awards span all the genres of television programming, from soaps to history, children's fiction to comedy performance.
They recognise exceptional actors, presenters, writers and production teams as well as the programmes themselves.
The BBC leads the way with 30 nominations across the 24 categories, followed by Channel 4 with 28, Sky with 10 and ITV with eight.
Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2022: Winners
Actor (Female)
WINNER – Gabrielle Creevy – In My Skin
Sharlene Whyte – Stephen
Keeley Hawes - It's A Sin
Actor (Male)
WINNER - Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Olly Alexander - It's A Sin
Arts
WINNER - Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
African Apocalypse
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
Breakthrough Award
WINNER - Adjani Salmon - Dreaming Whilst Black
Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin
Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
Children’s Programme
WINNER – The Rubbish World of Dave Spud
Newsround: Let's Talk About Periods
The World According to Grandpa
Comedy Entertainment
WINNER – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
Comedy Performance (Female)
WINNER - Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
Sophie Willan
Katy Wix – Stath Lets Flats
Comedy Performance (Male)
WINNER – Samson Kayo – Bloods
Nick Mohammed – Intelligence
Adeel Akhtar – Back to Life
Daytime Programme
WINNER - The Great House Giveaway
Expert Witness
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Documentary Series
WINNER – 9/11: One Day in America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Liverpool Narcos
Drama Series
WINNER – In My Skin
Manhunt The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Entertainment
WINNER – The Big Breakfast
Big Zuu's Big Eats
The Masked Singer
Entertainment Performance
WINNER - AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones - Trip Hazard
Victoria Coren Mitchell - Only Connect
Formatted Popular Factual
WINNER – The Dog House
The Repair Shop
The Rap Game UK
History
WINNER – Uprising
9/11: Life Under Attack
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
Limited Series
WINNER – It’s A Sin
Time
Stephen
Live Event
WINNER – The Earthshot Prize 2021
The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
YouTube Pride 2021
Presenter
WINNER - Munya Chawawa - Race Around Britain
Steph McGovern - Steph's Packed Lunch
Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett Vs the Oil Giant
RTS Network of the Year
WINNER – BBC One
ITV
Sky Arts
Science and Natural History
WINNER - David Harewood - Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour?
Horizon Special: The Vaccine
Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles
Scripted Comedy
WINNER - Alma's Not Normal
Bloods
We Are Lady Parts
Single Documentary
WINNER - Rape: Who's on Trial?
The Return: Life After ISIS
Grenfell: The Untold Story
Single Drama
WINNER – Help
Death of England: Face to Face
Romeo & Juliet
Soap and Continuing Drama
WINNER – Hollyoaks
Coronation Street
Casualty
Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit
WINNER - Gary Neville - Sky Sports Premier League
Emma Hayes - UEFA Euro 2020
Gabby Logan - London Marathon
Sports Programme
WINNER – Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The Hundred
The Paralympics: Tokyo 2020
Writer (Comedy)
WINNER - Nida Manzoor - We Are Lady Parts
Mae Martin & Joe Hampson - Feel Good
Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz & Barunka O’Shaughnessy - Motherland
Writer (Drama)
WINNER - Russell T Davies - It's A Sin
Richard Warlow - The Serpent
Jack Thorne – Help
Judges’ Award
WINNER – Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Outstanding Contribution to British Television 2022
WINNER – Jack Thorne
Outstanding Contribution to British Television 2020
WINNER – Graham Norton
