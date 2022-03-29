ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Carrey Slams ‘Spineless’ Oscars For Giving Will Smith A Standing Ovation After Chris Rock Slap

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aF3NY_0etL8keS00
Magnus Sundholm/Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey spoke out against the viral Oscars slap and said that the incident ‘was such a selfish moment’ on Will Smith’s part.

Jim Carrey, 60, was “sickened” by the standing ovation that Will Smith, 53, got at the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard star received huge support in the room when he won the Oscar for Best Actor, after he slapped Chris Rock, 57, on the stage earlier that night. Jim appeared on CBS Mornings two days later and explained to Gayle King why he was so turned off by the viral altercation.

“Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it just really felt like this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore,” the iconic actor and comedian said.

Jim noted that Will “should’ve” been taken out by security after the slap occurred on stage. When Gayle mentioned that Chris declined to press charges against Will, Jim explained that the fellow comedian probably “didn’t want the hassle.” I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” The Mask actor added. “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter, you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face ‘cuz they said words.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Sooq_0etL8keS00
Jim Carrey (Photo: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock)

Jim also pushed back against Gayle’s opinion that Chris’ comment about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair loss — which caused Will to get on stage and assault him — “escalated” the situation. “It didn’t escalate, it came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside that’s frustrated,” Jim explained. “I wish him the best, I really do. I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment.”

He continued, “It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment. A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place. And to have their moment in the sun, to get their award for the really hard work they did, it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you are nominated for an Oscar. It’s a gauntlet of devotion you have to do. It was such a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41j23z_0etL8keS00
Will Smith wins the Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Will failed to apologize to Chris during his Best Actor acceptance speech. However, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star later addressed the incident in a lengthy apology posted to his Instagram on March 28. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he said. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” Will also said, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are in the midst of a “formal review” of the situation. Fans suspect Will may have his Oscar stripped for slapping Chris.

Comments / 2

HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

166K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

51M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lupita Nyong’o Goes Viral For Her Priceless Reaction To Will Smith’s Fight With Chris Rock

The award for the most shocked face of the night goes to… Lupita Nyong’o, whose reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was one of the biggest memes of the 2022 Oscars. “We all were Lupita [Nyong’o] watching the Will Smith and Chris Rock mess,” tweeted one fan during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (Mar. 27). Indeed, Lupita, 39, seemed to sum up the whole mood of the night after Will, 53, got out of his seat to slap Chris, 57, for making an off-handed joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. When Will returned to his seat and loudly told Chris to “keep my wife’s name out of your f-cking mouth,” Lupita’s shocked reaction (and the realization that this was not a bit) became one of the viral memes of the night.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Cbs
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade At Will Smith For ‘Screaming Profanities & Assaulting’ Chris Rock At Oscars

Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown. Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Jake Paul’s $30 million offer to Will Smith, Chris Rock after Oscars altercation

Will Smith turned the Oscars into a circus when he walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which Will took offense to because it was made at the expense of Jada’s alopecia condition. The Slap has brought about plenty of reactions from all over, and it’s no surprise that Jake Paul weighed in with an offer for a boxing match.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
166K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy