Willow Smith Shares Cryptic Message About Being ‘Kind’ Amid Will Smith & Chris Rock Drama

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ singer re-posted an Instagram post, reminding people that so many people are going through all sorts of unknown struggles.

Willow Smith shared an uplifting message, reminding everyone to be nice to each other, to her Instagram Story on Tuesday March 29. The 21-year-old singer reposted an Instagram post from the author Jay Shetty that said, “You know who’s going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind.” The reminder came just days after Willow’s dad Will Smith became the center of the controversial incident where he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards over a joke that the comic made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

While Willow didn’t include any further context, the message was a good reminder at any time, but especially amid the controversy surrounding her dad. Her mom had also posted a cryptic message that seemed to address the controversy on Tuesday. Her Instagram post simply had a positive message. “This is a season for healing, and I’m here for it,” the post said.

Willow stuns in all-black at the iHeartRadio awards. (Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock)

After the controversial incident, Will did offer an apology to the Academy in his acceptance speech when he won the Best Actor award. After winning the award, Willow and her two siblings (Trey, 29, and Jaden, 23) showed their support for their dad by posing for a family picture with him with the award in hand. Jaden had also tweeted a mysterious message, seeming to celebrate his dad’s Oscar win. “And That’s How We Do It,” he wrote.

Both the Smith women posted their messages the day after Will apologized to Chris and shared that he was ashamed of the way he acted during the award show. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Will’s slap has been the subject of much debate since the Oscars. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Even after the viral incident, Chris opted not to press charges against the King Richard actor. The Academy also announced that it would be opening up a review of the incident to “explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” It also “condemned” Will’s actions.

