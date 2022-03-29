ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgerton Season 2 has the second-highest opening weekend of all Netflix series

The Shondaland drama's second season had 193 million hours of viewing...

BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Netflix True Crime Series Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

This week Netflix debuted two all-new TV shows and miraculously both of them have arrived with perfect scores on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Titled Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., the series hails from Chris Smith, executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, and tells the story of a "celebrity restaurateur" that "becomes a fugitive." How and why does that happen? We won't spoil it but it's safe to say that critics who have seen it, love it. As of this writing there are only thirteen reviews for the series on Rotten Tomatoes but they all have that shiny red fruit and the show officially has a 100% perfect score.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bridgerton season 2: Anthony spoiler was teased in final episode of Netflix show

Netflix users rewatching Bridgerton ahead of the new season have only just noticed a big season two clue.The first season of the period drama was released in December 2020, and swiftly became one of the streaming service’s most successful TV shows.Viewers who were left wondering what’s to come in the follow-up, though, would have found the answer in a small detail featured in the finale.The last episode of the show’s first season shows a camera lingering on a bee, in an echo of a similar shot from the very first episode that shows a bee on the door-knocker for...
TV SERIES
#Drama#Money Heist#Bridgerton Season 2
Daily Mail

First Oscar presenters revealed! Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, snubbed star Lady Gaga and The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz lead first batch of presenters announced for Hollywood’s biggest night

Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga were among the initial list of presenters announced for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday. The trio of A-listers will be joined by Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for the acclaimed drama Minari.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tom Cruise nixed Paramount+'s proposals for TV series based on Days of Thunder and Mission: Impossible

In a Hollywood Reporter story on Cruise's friction with Paramount Studios over the escalating costs of Mission: Impossible 7, Kim Masters writes: "As Paramount flailed for material to pump up its fledgling streaming service, would Cruise allow his longtime studio home to develop a Days of Thunder series for the streamer? That idea was strangled in its cradle. The idea of developing a Mission: Impossible series was no-go, too, even though the property had begun life in the 1960s as a CBS show."
PARAMOUNT, CA
Variety

ABC Releases Key Art for 94th Oscars Featuring Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. ABC released key art for the 94th Academy Awards on Friday — and it features the first official shot of this year’s three Oscar hosts. The 94th Oscars will be held March 27, with an in-person ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre that will air live on ABC. Last month, the Academy announced that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes would be hosting the big night. In Tuesday’s image, Hall, Schumer and Sykes are seen sitting in a movie theater with their hands held high. The words “Movie lovers unite” sit above the Oscars’...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
LisaB

Netflix most watched series, Bridgerton, will be back on March 25.

Bridgerton to return on March 25.Shayna Douglas/Unsplash. Netflix's most-watched steamy drama series, Bridgerton, will be back with season 2 on March 25, 2022. The first season of Bridgerton was released on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020. After only a few days, Netflix recorded its highest views for an original series. The drama series made such an impression the producers on Netflix agreed to season 2 one month later, January 21, 2021.
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Where to Stream All 10 Best Picture Nominees at This Year's Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is just days away, and it will end with history being made. There could not be a more diverse collection of 10 nominees up for Best Picture this year, as the field includes a blockbuster science-fiction epic, a new production of a beloved musical, and several feel-good movies that can lift the spirit during dark times. It is one of the more fascinating races in years, as the once-clear frontrunner now has serious competition.
MOVIES
Parade

Fans of Bridgerton Will Love These Gifts Inspired By the Netflix Hit Series

Dearest readers, the long wait for season two of Bridgerton is almost over (March 25 on Netflix). Narrated by unseen gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (the wonderful Julie Andrews), the Regency-era drama charmed the world with its inclusive casting, soapy debutante gossip, high-society escapades and steamy scenes, suitors and scandals. Here’s something to help fans of Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton family and their nouveau-riche neighbors, the Featheringtons, embrace the lavish “Bridgerton aesthetic” while we wait.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Bridgerton prequel series rounds out its cast with young Queen Charlotte, plus three Bridgerton stars and Michelle Fairley

India Amarteifio will play the younger version of Charlotte in the eight-episode prequel series focusing on her character. Golda Rosheuval (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will all reprise their Bridgerton roles, while Game of Thrones alum Fairley has been cast as Princess Augusta. Also joining the cast are Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs reprising his Bridgerton role as the older version of Brimsley.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Nicolas Cage admits to making his slew of VOD movies to pay off immense debt... but insists he 'never phoned it in' with any role

Nicolas Cage was once one of Hollywood's most bankable box office stars, amassing a net worth, at one time, of $150 million... before he squandered almost all of it. His massive debts, along with a string of box office flops like The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, lead to the 58-year-old actor to start taking literally any role he could, many in low-budget indie movies that went straight to video-on-demand (VOD).
CELEBRITIES
