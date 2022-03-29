Watch Erling Haaland score two stunning goals for Norway before he is forced off with injury scare at half-time
ERLING HAALAND conjured a dazzling double but limped off before half-time in a Norway romp.
The Borussia Dortmund goal machine underlined why Manchester City and Real Madrid want him so badly with two contrasting crackers - before providing a huge injury scare.
Haaland improvised with an outside-of-the-left foot when the ball was lifted through to him on the right for a 24th minute opener.
Then he bettered that with an outrageous piece of on-the-run control with his feel before slipping another deft left-footed finish.
But he crumpled in pain - and was substituted for the second period.
But Norway still went goal crazy in Tuesday night's friendly.
