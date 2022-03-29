Watch Erling Haaland score two stunning goals for Norway before he is forced off with injury scare at half-time

ERLING HAALAND conjured a dazzling double but limped off before half-time in a Norway romp.

The Borussia Dortmund goal machine underlined why Manchester City and Real Madrid want him so badly with two contrasting crackers - before providing a huge injury scare.

Erling Haaland cleverly lifts the first of his two incredible first-half goals Credit: AFP

Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland was then injured after netting his second goal Credit: Reuters

Haaland improvised with an outside-of-the-left foot when the ball was lifted through to him on the right for a 24th minute opener.

Then he bettered that with an outrageous piece of on-the-run control with his feel before slipping another deft left-footed finish.

But he crumpled in pain - and was substituted for the second period.

But Norway still went goal crazy in Tuesday night's friendly.