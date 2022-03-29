DHL strikes deal to buy up to 9.5% stake in Canada’s Cargojet

Click here to read the full article. DHL Express said the agreement marks a further step in the expansion of its intercontinental air network to meet customer demand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAir Cargo Outlook Has Russia-Ukraine War on the HorizonBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionMore Same Day, More Last Mile. The Amazon Effect is Coming for Logistics.Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

INDUSTRY ・ 16 DAYS AGO