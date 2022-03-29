ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

DHL strikes deal to buy up to 9.5% stake in Canada’s Cargojet

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (Reuters) – DHL Express Division, an affiliate of Deutsche Post DHL Group, struck a deal with Cargojet Inc, which would give the German company an option to buy up to 9.5% equity stake in the Canadian firm. Cargojet said on Tuesday it had reached a five-year extendable...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada's CP Rail shuts down railroad, workers strike

March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) (CP.TO) halted operations and locked out workers over a labor dispute early on Sunday, with each side blaming the other for a halt that will likely disrupt shipment of key commodities at a time of soaring prices. "We are very disappointed with...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

DHL Express, Singapore Airlines Deal Adds Air Freight Capacity

Click here to read the full article. DHL Express said the agreement marks a further step in the expansion of its intercontinental air network to meet customer demand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAir Cargo Outlook Has Russia-Ukraine War on the HorizonBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionMore Same Day, More Last Mile. The Amazon Effect is Coming for Logistics.Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Canal Plus Closes Deal To Buy Majority Stake In Broadcaster SPI International

Click here to read the full article. French major Canal Plus has finalized an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Netherlands-based broadcaster SPI International. The deal, first reported in September 2021, sees the Vivendi-owned French outfit acquire 70% of SPI. It has now been cleared by regulatory authorities and can be made official. SPI operates 42 TV channels across six continents. Its brands include FilmBox, Film1, Kino Polska and the Polish streamer Dizi. Founders Loni Farhi and Berk Uziyel will continue to steer the company, with the current management team and operational structure remaining intact, the companies said. In a release, Canal...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhl#Canada#Cargo Aircraft#Air Cargo#Reuters#Dhl Express Division#Deutsche Post Dhl Group#Cargojet Inc#German#Canadian#Dhl Network Operations#Dhl Express Americas
NBC Philadelphia

How the Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit China's Trade

The Asian manufacturing giant's trade surplus could narrow to $238 billion this year – just about 35% of the historical high of $676 billion attained last year, according to estimates from ANZ Research. "The war in Ukraine will soon start to weigh on net trade due to softer foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China premier says hopes U.S., China can properly manage differences

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Friday urged more cooperation between China and the United States to tackle global challenges while properly managing their differences. Economic competition between Beijing and Washington should be benign and fair, Li said at a news conference after the close...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's JD Logistics locks in $1.1 billion in capital raising

(Reuters) -China’s JD Logistics will price its issue of new shares at HK$20.71 each to raise HK$8.53 billion ($1.09 billion), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Friday. The deal consists of a placement of about $700 million worth of shares to its parent company JD.com and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

U.S. and Japan strike deal on beef tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Thursday announced an agreement that will allow American farmers and ranchers to meet Japan’s growing demand for U.S. beef and lowers the chances of Japan imposing higher tariffs in future, U.S. officials said. The agreement includes a new mechanism that...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

China's Shenzhen City Says Lifts COVID Curbs on Offices, Factories - CCTV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen city said it would allow offices and factories to restart operations from Monday and that public transport would also resume, after residents in the city completed three rounds of COVID-19 testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Government officials told a press conference that the epidemic situation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

DHL Express Inks 800-Million-Liter Eco-Fuel Deals

Click here to read the full article. DHL expects the move will save an estimated 2 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the aviation fuel lifecycle. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDHL Express Collabs With South Africa Shoe BrandSwiss Running Brand On Anticipates Second-Half 'Hyper-Growth'Prioritize Your 'Hot List': Logistics Expert Rattles Off China Lockdown WorkaroundsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

GM to buy Softbank's stake in Cruise for $2.1 billion

General Motors Co. GM, +2.66% is making a bigger bet on its autonomous-driving unit Cruise, saying late Friday it was buying Softbank Vision Fund's stake in the business. GM has agreed to buy the tech-heavy fund's stake for $2.1 billion, GM said in a filing. GM will also make an additional $1.35 billion investment in Cruise in place of SoftBank, it said. The auto maker will own about 80% of Cruise after the deal goes through, and SoftBank will no longer have an ownership interest in or any rights to Cruise, GM said. Shares of GM were up 0.5% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day up 2.7%. Cruise received a $2.25 billion investment from Softbank in 2018.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Super App GoTo Readies $1.3B IPO on Indonesia Stock Exchange

Super app GoTo, Indonesia’s largest startup, is planning to raise $1.3 billion at an estimated valuation of $29 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) in April. “This is a landmark moment in the history of our company as we set out on the final stretch towards becoming a publicly owned company on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. Indonesia is one of the largest and most exciting growth markets in the world, as reflected in the resilience our capital market has shown this year, against a backdrop of global market volatility,” Andre Soelistyo, GoTo Group CEO said, in a press release on Tuesday (March 15).
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Carlos Slim's FCC Offers to Buy 24% Stake in Metrovacesa

MADRID (Reuters) -Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Spanish construction firm FCC on Wednesday launched a tender offer for a 24% stake in real estate developer Metrovacesa, a FCC filing to the local stock market regulator showed. Through the purchase, worth 284 million euros ($312.29 million), FCC would raise its stake in...
REAL ESTATE
WWD

Brunello Cucinelli Buys Stake in Cariaggi

MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli has inked his first M&A deal, although the entrepreneur typically shied away from that definition, rather calling it “an operation of gratitude.”. On Monday, Cucinelli revealed that his namesake company is buying a 43 percent stake of Cariaggi Lanificio S.p.A., its longtime cashmere supplier.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy