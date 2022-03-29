ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Maguire BOOED by England fans at Wembley during Ivory Coast clash after Man Utd star’s troubles this season

By Jack Figg
 1 day ago
HARRY MAGUIRE faced BOOS from England fans before kick-off against Ivory Coast.

The Manchester United captain's name was read out on the speaker as Gareth Southgate's starting 11 were introduced.

But the centre-half was jeered and booed as supporters inside Wembley Stadium made their feelings known.

Maguire, 29, has come under increasing pressure at United with the defender and club suffering poor form.

They sit sixth in the Premier League - losing grip on the top four race.

MORE TO FOLLOW

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
