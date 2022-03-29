ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

What is Vietnam Veterans Day?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

VETERANS Day is a popular holiday within the United States that honors those who have served in the military.

In 2017, Vietnam Veterans Day became a military holiday, and now Americans want to know what it is and how to celebrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjyhr_0etL4KTA00
Vietnam Veterans Day was introduced by President Barack Obama in 2012

What is Vietnam Veterans Day?

Vietnam Veterans Day is similar to Veterans Day, however, it is meant to thank and honor those who served in the military during the Vietnam War.

It was first proclaimed a holiday in 2012 by President Barack Obama, and later signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017, Fox News reports.

At the time, Obama proclaimed that the Vietnam War is "a story of patriots who braved the line of fire, who cast themselves into harm's way to save a friend, who fought hour after hour, day after day to preserve the liberties we hold dear."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7buQ_0etL4KTA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrEIa_0etL4KTA00

Adding, "Yet, in one of the war's most profound tragedies, many of these men and women came home to be shunned or neglected — to face treatment unbefitting their courage and a welcome unworthy of their example.

"We must never let this happen again."

March 29 was chosen as the day because the last of America’s troops left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

How long did the Vietnam War last?

The Vietnam War, also called the Second Indochina War, began in November 1955 and was a conflict between Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

One of the main reasons why the United States entered was to attempt to prevent the spread of communism.

The war eventually ended in April 1975 after the United States, North and South Vietnam, and the Vietcong signed a peace agreement.

During that time, 58,220 Americans lost their lives, according to the National Archives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvRkE_0etL4KTA00
Vietnam Veterans Day is to honor those who fought during the Vietnam War Credit: Reuters

How do you celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day?

One of the simplest ways to celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day is by simply thanking someone who served during that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wdBZ_0etL4KTA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzOUe_0etL4KTA00

Another way to celebrate is by talking with family members who may have been at home and listening to their stories about what it was like.

Recognition dinners and ceremonies are also held throughout the United States.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veterans#Veterans Day#South Vietnam#Americans#Fox News
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
WRAL

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican and dean of the House, has died

CNN — US Rep. Don Young, an Alaska Republican and the longest-serving member of the current Congress, has died, his office said in a statement Friday. He was 88. "It's with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved," the statement said. "His beloved wife Anne was by his side."
ALASKA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
369K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy