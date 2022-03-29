Will Smith Oscars 2022 – Chris Rock slap video breaks YouTube views record as Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence

Oscars 2022: Who is presenting at the Academy Awards ceremony?

Oscars 2022: Who is performing at the Academy Awards ceremony?

THE video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has broken a YouTube record after getting 50million views in just one day.

A 90-second clip of the slap uploaded to YouTube by The Guardian has gone viral and is breaking records.

The video has topped YouTube's trending lists for over 24 hours and already amassed hundreds of thousands of comments.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence after the viral event.

The Matrix star took to her Instagram feed to share a quote on a plain pink background, reading: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

Will Smith made a public apology to Chris Rock on Monday night, calling his own behavior at the Academy Awards "unacceptable and inexcusable."

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith's first Oscar win was shrouded in controversy after the actor tearfully apologized on stage following the incident with comedian Rock in which he appeared to hit him during the live awards ceremony.

Philadelphia-born Smith, 53, appeared to take offense to a gag Rock made on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, resulting in him marching on stage to confront the comedian.

He appeared to hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting from the audience to Rock on stage.

Read our Oscars 2022 live blog for the latest news and updates...

Will Smith broke a YouTube record

The video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has broken a YouTube record after getting 50million views in just one day.

A 90-second clip of the slap uploaded to YouTube by The Guardian has gone viral and is breaking records.

The video has topped YouTube's trending lists for over 24 hours and already amassed hundreds of thousands of comments.

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence

The Matrix star took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday to share a quote that alluded to the process of becoming whole again.

Text on a plain pink background, read: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

The mother-of-two limited fan comments on the post to prevent further controversy after the weekend debacle.

Celebrities with alopecia, part two

Superman actor Christopher Reeve - had alopecia areata at age 16

Scream star, actress Neve Campbell - said alopecia in her 20s was down to stress

American-Cuban singer, song writer and actress, Christina Milian - suffered postpartum hair loss after second child

Glee cast member and singer Lea Michele - postpartum hair loss following the birth of her son

Sex And The City icon Kristin Davis - hair thinning

Loose Women star and actress Nadia Sawalha - balding patches after perimenopause

Harry Potter child actor Tom Felton - loss due to regular hair dye

Model, actress and business woman Naomi Campbell - suffered hair loss due to use of extensions

Cruel intentions and Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair - shaved her hair over MS treatment

Celebrities with alopecia, part one

Reality star Vicky Pattison - has blood injected into scalp after thinning due to extensions

Actress and businesswoman Jada Pinkett Smith - steroid treatment for alopecia

Presenter, model and actress Gail Porter - developed alopecia in 2005

Little Mix's ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson - noticed alopecia areata at the age of 13

America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks - battle with hair loss due to stress

Doctor Who and Little Britain star Matt Lucas - lost hair at the age of six

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis - attributed hair loss to stress

Dutch Footballer Arjen Robben - lost his hair at a young age

Coronation Street star Sean Ward - revealed he suffered from alopecia as a side-effect of his addictions

Celebrities and alopecia

Many celebrities over the years have announced they are suffering from alopecia, however, it is normally most noticeable in women.

Because half of men will go bald at 50, this does not normally make news.

However, due to the emphasis on female hair, it is more likely to be commented on when women lose their hair.

Often when actors dye or bleach their hair for prolonged periods of time, due to roles, it can result in alopecia.

What is alopecia areata? continued

For women, sometimes birth can trigger postpartum alopecia.

Some people go on to develop a more severe form of hair loss, where they lose all their hair.

This is called alopecia totalis (no scalp hair) and alopecia universalis (no hair on the scalp and body).

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease, where the immune system attacks part of your body by mistake.

In this condition, the immune system surrounds and attacks hair follicles.

The cause is unknown but iron deficiency and stress could trigger the condition.

People with a family history of alopecia areata also appear more susceptible and it is more common among those who have an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism), diabetes or Down's syndrome.

What is alopecia areata?

Alopecia areata causes patches of baldness about the size of a large coin - both men and women are equally affected.

At least half of the people with the condition develop their first patch of hair loss before they are 21 years old.

Bald spots usually appear on the scalp but can occur anywhere on the body.

In most cases of alopecia areata, hair will grow back in a few months to a year.

At first, hair may grow back fine and white, but over time it should thicken and regain its normal color.

Fashion Nova's sale

Some brands have wasted no time capitalizing on the viral moment between the two comedians.

Fashion Nova's latest sale seemed to reference the assault, with a push notification from the company saying that they "SLAPPED" 40% off of prices.

"It's time to ROCK New Spring Looks."

Academy could sue Smith

Chris Rock or the Academy Awards could each potentially sue Will Smith in civil court, where the burden of proof is much lower than criminal court, both law experts told The Sun.

The Sun asked his publicist for comment if he will be pursuing criminal or civil cases. Rock has said he wouldn't sue in public statements, which would mean there's no case.

But the Academy Awards could sue Smith and claim he damaged its product.

“The academy doesn’t have a criminal case against Will Smith," Sacks said. "But the academy can sue him in civil court. He did damage to their production. He hurt the value of their show. He caused violence. But you would have to prove damages."

"It would have to be a financial loss. He diminished their product by his behavior. Other celebrities may be nervous to go next year because of lack of security. But they would likely ban him over suing in civil court."

Tenzer said she thinks the Academy Awards's civil case would be "weak."

Denzel Washington seen speaking to Smith

As the ceremony went to a commercial break after the confrontation between Chris Rock and Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry were seen pulling Will aside for a pep talk.

Insiders claimed Denzel told Will off for hitting Chris and videos from inside the room show the trio huddled together during the break.

Statement from the Academy

The Academy released a statement about the incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith hours after the ceremony.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," it read.

"Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

EGOT winners, part four

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has six Tony Awards and three Grammys.

He earned an Oscar in 1996, followed by an Emmy in 2018.

Tim Rice

Tim Rice is a lyricist and producer with five Grammys, three Oscars, and three Tonys.

He won an Emmy Award in 2018.

John Legend

John Legend has 12 Grammy wins so far, two Emmys, and an Academy Award.

In 2017, he won his first Tony.

Alan Menken

With eight Oscars and 11 Grammys, composer Alan Menken won his first Tony in 2012.

In 2020, he was awarded an Emmy Award.

EGOT winners, part three

Mike Nichols

Director, actor, and comedian Mike Nichols first earned a Grammy in 1961.

With nine Tony Awards and four Emmys, Nichols claimed his first Oscar win in 1967.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg won a Grammy in 1986, followed by an Oscar in 1990.

She has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards and a Tony in 2002.

Scott Rudin

Producer Scott Rudin has 18 Tony Awards.

His Emmy win came in 1984, followed by an Academy Award in 2007.

In 2012, he won a Grammy.

Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez has earned a multitude of awards throughout the 2000s, making him a two-time EGOT winner.

His first Tony came in 2004, an Emmy following in 2008.

He won his first Grammy in 2012, and his first Oscar the following year.

EGOT winners, part two

Audrey Hepburn

Actress Audrey Hepburn became an EGOT winner posthumously.

In 1953, she won an Academy Award; a Tony came in 1954.

The year she died, 1993, Audrey won an Emmy. She was given a Grammy the following year.

Marvin Hamlisch

Composer Marvin Hamlisch was almost a two-time EGOT winner.

With multiples each of Oscars, Emmys, and Grammys, Hamlisch earned his first Tony in 1976.

Jonathan Tunick

Jonathan Tunick was a composer, conductor, and music arranger; he won an Oscar in 1977.

Claiming both an Emmy and Grammy during the 1980s, Tunick won a Tony in 1997.

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks is another almost two-timer.

With multiple Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys, Brooks earned his only Academy Award in 1968.

EGOT winners, part one

Richard Rodgers

Composer Richard Rodgers earned an Academy Award in 1945, followed by a slew of Tony Awards throughout the 1950s.

He claimed his first Grammy in 1960, followed by an Emmy in 1962.

Helen Hayes

The first woman to win all four awards, Helen Hayes was an actress throughout the 1900s.

Her first Academy Award came in 1932, followed by a Tony in 1947.

She earned her Emmy in 1953, and a Grammy by 1977.

In 1972, she won a Grammy, followed by a Tony in 1975.

John Gielgud

Claiming his first Tony in 1948, actor John Gielgud won a Grammy in 1979.

His Oscar win came in 1981, with an Emmy following in 1991.

What is an EGOT?

The title of EGOT is given to those who have won at least one each of all four of the most-coveted awards in showbusiness: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.

In 1984, actor Philip Michael Thomas commented on how it was his goal to earn EGOT status – coining the term for the first time.

Only a select few have earned the title of EGOT winner. As of 2022, only 16 people have reached EGOT legacy.

Not a single friend

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel spoke on a podcast about Will Smith’s violent reaction to Chris Rock’s joke about his wife.

“In a way, I feel bad for Will Smith, too, because I think he let his emotions get the better of him, and this should have been one of the great nights of his life.

And now it’s not. Was there anyone who didn’t like Will Smith an hour ago in the world? Like no one, right?

Now he doesn’t have a single comedian friend — that’s for sure.”

‘Use your words’

Actress Mia Farrow defended Chris Rock on Twitter, saying that his comment was simply a joke.

“What i saw was one of Hollywood’s most powerful movie stars,stalk onto a stage to strike a comedian for an unfortunate joke about his (gorgeous) wife’s shaved head,” Mia wrote on Twitter.

“Anyone who is ok with that has probably never been hit by a powerful man.

“As we advise our kids, ‘use your words’.

Smiths speak out

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith will reportedly tell all about Will slapping Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars as early as sometime this week.

The discussion will occur on Jada’s Facebook Watch show called Red Table Talk.

Whoopi Goldberg reacts

The host of The View told her co-hosts Monday that she thinks that Smith “overreacted,” but that the assault was probably the result of many years of disagreements.

“I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure. And he snapped,” she said.

“Sometimes you get to a point when you behave badly. I myself have behaved badly on occasion.”

Jordan Rock’s reaction

Chris Rock’s younger brother Jordan Rock wrote on Instagram that “It’s on sight for Will Smith now.”

As a comedian himself, he even threw in a joke about the shocking hit — saying that punching his brother wasn’t Smith’s only offense.

“For punching Chrissy & remaking Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Chris Rock didn’t know Jada has alopecia

A source told TMZ that Chris Rock had no idea Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia and that he “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body” after Will Smith smacked Rock on the Oscars stage when the comedian made a joke about Jada.

Chris’ joke that led to the smack was directed at Jada’s shaved head.

Smith could face jail time or probation, part three

Beverly Hills attorney Adam Michael Sacks said the police and prosecutors could potentially still move forward with criminal charges against Will Smith without Chris Rock’s participation, but agreed with Tenzer and said it’s unlikely.

“I would imagine (Chris Rock) will let it slide,” Sacks said.

“If he wanted, he could. It’s assault and battery. It’s going to be hard to argue against it because it’s on video and a lot of witnesses.”

“That’s a serious crime. That’s a good year in jail. His past arrest was a long time ago. More than 10 years, so it wouldn’t be a big consideration. He would likely get probation.”

Smith could face jail time or probation, continued

“The fact is that he hit all elements under under the penal code,” Tenzer added.

“He applied force, he did it willfully and he chose to do it, and defending his wife from a joke is not justification under the law.”

“Clearly, he committed a crime, but prosecutors won’t go ahead with charges without a claimant, in this case Chris Rock, because there would be no one to testify.”

“That’s a problem many times in rape and abuse cases. if the claimant doesn’t want to testify or press charges, prosecutors have no case.”

Smith could face jail time or probation, experts claim

Although law professor Leslie Y Garfield Tenzer told The Sun she believes nothing being done about the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars is the most likely outcome because Rock has — so far — said he won’t press charges, Smith does face some possible other repercussions.

Tenzer, who teaches at New York’s Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, said a criminal case and civil lawsuit hinges on the comedian’s participation.

“What Will Smith did meets every requirement of criminal assault under California’s penal code,” Tenzer said.