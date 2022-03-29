ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

DJ Thump Broadcasts LIVE At Chapman Las Vegas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

By Slone Terranella
jammin1057.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur morning show host, DJ Thump, was car shopping and broadcasting LIVE at Chapman, located at 2570 S. Eastern Ave, this past...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

500+HP Hurricane I-6 Engine Coming to Jeep, Ram, Dodge

With all the focus on the future of electric vehicles, less attention is given to what companies plan to offer in the meantime during the great transition over the next couple of decades. Some automakers have lineups that can easily adapt to the change, relatively speaking. But others, like Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge, have aging internal-combustion engine lineups that need updates yesterday, and can't wait for the EV overhaul. That's why Stellantis has thrown some money into an all-new 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six family of engines it's calling the Hurricane.
CARS
Motorious

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is From The Greatest Generation Of Muscle Cars

This first generation Chevelle boasts the best options of its time for a super rare buyer’s opportunity. The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
CARS
Motorious

Three Iconic American Muscle Cars Left To Rot

These cars were legends of their time with high performance and style to match and now wait for a rescuer to save them from abandonment. There are a few places in this world whose history and culture are best represented by what others might describe as junkyard material. Those who understand the past behind the historic relics know exactly what sentiment value is worth because they know what simple little things can represent. Classic cars, for example, are some of the most history-rich items to ever grace our fine world, as every piece of these vehicles represents a new facet of human innovation. Of course, that's precisely why people like us are willing to pay pretty ridiculous prices for a 30 or 40-year-old car. These vehicles are possibly the best-found examples of this to date.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Ashish

5 Reasons to Live in Las Vegas

When you think of living in Las Vegas, do you think of the casinos, clubs, and resorts? Well, it's not just a great place to visit, it's a fantastic place to live. If you're planning on living in Las Vegas, you're already on the path to a life filled with excitement. Here are five reasons that will make the city win you over.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fordauthority.com

1971 Ford Pinto Runabout Tribute Car Up For Auction

In the automotive world, the Ford Pinto has never gotten much love, for a variety of reasons. Born in a time when cars, in general, were suffering from smog rules and rising fuel prices, the Pinto was supposed to usher in a new era of economic transportation, but its legacy today is largely forgettable. Regardless, even those that aren’t fans of the cursed model can’t help but appreciate this cool 1971 Ford Pinto Runabout up for auction at Bring a Trailer, as it’s been transformed into a tribute to Mini Stock racer Wendell “Harold” Roach’s race cars from decades ago.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Corvette Sea-8? This Speedy Day Boat Was Transformed Into a Chevy for the Water

Click here to read the full article. It’s not every day you see a sports car on the high seas, but, apparently, one company in Dubai wants to change that. Waterlink has started building day boats that resemble sleek four-wheelers and is allowing seafarers to get behind the wheel. Renting one of the amphibious vehicles in Dubai costs roughly $700 an hour while buying an example will set you back $40,000 to $50,000, depending on the specification. Waterlink’s insane creations appear to deliver in terms of style and speed, too. In a video recently shared by YouTuber Supercar Blondie, influencers Sergi and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler#Dodge Ram#Broadcasting#Vehicles
Motorious

1979 Camaro Z28 Has A Stroker Engine And Manual Transmission

You could be the new owner of this incredibly powerful Z28 Camaro from the greatest generation of pony cars!. The second-generation Camaro is widely regarded as the ultimate American pony car for its looks, sleek design, tight handling, and powerful V8 engine. While you may argue in favor of the Mustang in the late 1960s, the 1970s were all about GM as they seemed to be the only ones who gave a damn about going fast and looking good while they did it. Unlike the Mustang, the first generation was a little too broad of a concept as it tried to do everything all at once and seemed to not have a clear direction in terms of design. However, by the time gen two was set to take the stage, engineers at Chevy knew precisely what they wanted, so they went full throttle and stole the spotlight.
GAS PRICE
MotorAuthority

Dodge Challenger Hellcat manual transmission option disappeared in 2021

Dodge deleted the manual transmission option for the Challenger SRT Hellcat sometime during 2021, Road & Track reported Tuesday. But it's due to return. Production of manual Challenger Hellcat models was suspended in November 2021, according to Road & Track. It's not currently possible to configure a 2022 Challenger Hellcat manual, but that option will return at an unspecified date.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ram May Come After Ford and Chevy with 2 New Small Pickups

We've heard rumors and speculation for some time that Ram might be building a smaller pickup. After all, GM and Ford have both brought back midsize trucks in recent years, and Ford just debuted a new compact unibody truck with the Maverick. But Ram has thus far stood firm, with their smallest truck being the full-size Ram 1500. Reports from South America indicate that may be about to change.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

LSA 1969 Chevy K5 Blazer Picks Up Where GM Dropped The Ball

You won’t be able to keep up, on or off the road. The Chevrolet brand has been responsible for creating thousands of American automobiles with plenty of utility and performance under the hood. Vehicles like the C10 and K10 pickup trucks were legendary for their time and nowadays are just as highly respected and desirable as some muscle cars. In the early years of automotive production, Ford started a war with Chevy, perpetuated it in 1964 with the Mustang, and finally lit a fire under the Chevy brand with the Bronco. Eventually, Chevrolet got tired of taking a back seat on the offroad, truck, and utility market, so they came out with the blazer. The latest generation Blazer is nowhere near what it was supposed to be initially, but the classic models are still just as impressive as they always were.
CARS
Fox5 KVVU

DJ Kaskade wins $8M settlement over canceled Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A federal judge ordered the owners of KAOS Nightclub to pay DJ Kaskade nearly $8 million. The payout comes after the venue, which was open inside the Palms Casino & Resort, canceled his residency where he was set to make $300,000 per night. The U.S....
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorTrend Magazine

Junkyard Find: 1962 Jeep FC-150 4WD Workhorse

My son and I have been old Jeep enthusiasts for many years. Attached are a few pictures of our 1962 Jeep FC-150 that's still going strong. We use it at our northern Minnesota hunting camp hauling firewood and clearing the many feet of snow that falls here each winter. I found this Jeep sitting in a rural junkyard in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan over 12 years ago. We hauled it home to Minnesota where my son Kyle completely rebuilt the driveline and tuned up the stock four-cylinder overhead cam motor. We had four new leaf springs custom built with an extra 3 inches of lift along with four new Rancho shocks. A set of 12x33x15 Ditch Witch tires and chains on the rears make this old Jeep nearly unstoppable. Its cab is rusty, but our future plans include replacing and repairing some sheet metal.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Win Tickets to See Aerosmith Live in Las Vegas

Aerosmith will appear live in concert for the first time in over two years at their upcoming Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency and you can win a pair of tickets for the June 23 show. One winner will be selected to receive two tickets to the concert, a two-night...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Las Vegas to host Formula 1 race in 2023

March 31 (UPI) -- Las Vegas will host a Formula 1 race in 2023, the racing league announced. The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for late November. Formula 1 announced the event late Wednesday. "This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mySanAntonio.com

Chevy’s mid-engine Corvette ramps up style, performance

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has a mid-engine layout, in a dramatic change from Corvette tradition. (General Motors/Chevrolet/Walker) Chevrolet's drastically redesigned Corvette Stingray sportscar – now with a mid-engine configuration – debuted two years ago, and returns for 2022 with a starting price of $60,200 (plus $1,295 freight) for the base 1LT coupe and $68,400 for the base convertible.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Rattler Teased By CEO Jim Farley Ahead Of Reveal

Back in July of 2021, Ford Authority reported that Ford Motor Company had filed to trademark Rattler with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. At the time, we speculated that this term could be used on a future off-road package or model of some sort, in the same vein as Timberline, Tremor, and Raptor. Now, that has been confirmed by FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley himself, who just revealed via Twitter that the Ford F-150 Rattler will be unveiled tomorrow.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy